The Zonta Club Provides Scholarships

Adele Lubarski, Zonta, member, and Dr. Almi Abeyta, Chelsea Superientendent of Schools.

The Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore provided scholarship funding to graduating senior girls in Chelsea, Revere, Everett, Winthrop and Saugus high schools. Members of the club delivered checks to school officials in each of these five communities. Each school will decide which senior girl in their 2026 graduating class will receive the scholarship award.

The Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore, active now in it’s fourth decade, has historically provided scholarships annually for local graduating senior girls. The scholarship funding is part of Zonta’s mission to elevate the status of women and girls. The club has been proud to contribute to the education of local young women who go on to build bright futures for themselves and their families.

The Zonta Club of Chelsea and North Shore conducts two major fundraisers per year, the proceeds of which fund these scholarships and the club’s many other local service and advocacy projects which benefit women and girls.