NeighborHealth Convenes Local Leaders to Address Health Gaps among New Moms

Special to the Record

NeighborHealth, Massachusetts’ largest community-based primary care health system, convened healthcare providers, public health leaders, policymakers, and community organizations on Friday, March 20 at La Colaborativa in Chelsea for “From Preconception to Infancy: Embodying Maternal Health Equity,” a conference focused on advancing equitable, compassionate care for birthing families and improving outcomes for mothers and infants across the Commonwealth.

Bringing together experts on topics such as maternal mental health, midwifery, doula care, breastfeeding and birth centers – the conference aimed to catalyze systemic change and actively dismantle barriers negatively impacting maternal and infant health.

According to Massachusetts Department of Public Health data, Black women in Massachusetts are about 1.9 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes (during pregnancy or within one year postpartum) compared to White womeni – illustrating persistent racial inequities in maternal mortality. Nationwide, more than 84% of pregnancy-related deaths are preventable. ii

“Every family deserves the opportunity to experience a healthy pregnancy, a safe birth, and a strong start for their child,” said Jamie Hazard, NeighborHealth President and CEO. “NeighborHealth believes that advancing maternal health equity requires collaboration across healthcare providers, public health leaders, and community partners. By coming together to share knowledge, data, and personal experiences, we can build systems of care that truly support families from preconception through infancy.”

The event featured a keynote address on Black maternal health and systemic inequities from Ndidiamaka Amutah-Onukagha , PhD, MPH, CHES, Julia A. Okoro, Professor of Black Maternal Health at Tufts University School of Medicine, followed by discussions with experts and providers on maternal health policy, perinatal care innovation, and the role of community-based doulas, home visiting programs, and multidisciplinary care teams.

“We know the challenges facing underserved communities – but we also know what’s needed to move forward,” said Dr. Amutah-Onukagha. “By raising awareness of public health risks, supporting policies and research that strengthen community well-being, and taking proactive steps to address disparities in maternal and child health, we can drive meaningful change and create a path toward more equitable, high-quality care for every family.”

The program included presentations and working sessions from leaders at the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, Boston Public Health Commission, the Massachusetts Health Policy Commission, MassHealth and numerous community organizations working to improve maternal and infant health outcomes.

“This conference reflected the power of partnership and community voice in shaping a more equitable maternal health system,” said Mimi Gardner, Vice President of Community Impact and Partnerships at NeighborHealth. “Our goal was to move beyond discussion and toward actionable solutions that strengthen care delivery, expand access to culturally responsive services, and address longstanding disparities in maternal health. When we work alongside community organizations and families, we can create meaningful change that improves outcomes for parents and babies across our region.”

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 120,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, NeighborHealth has provided comprehensive primary care, specialty care, and emergency services to communities across the Commonwealth. Through innovative care models and strong community partnerships, NeighborHealth works to advance health equity and expand access to high-quality care for low-income and immigrant communities.