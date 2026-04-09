Officer Moschella Retires after More than Four Decades of Public Service

Special to the Record

Police department photo of Officer Robert Moschella, who

retired last week.

On April 2, the Chelsea Police Department recognized and honored the retirement of Officer Robert Moschella, Badge #1, after an extraordinary career of service to the City of Chelsea after 43 Years.

Officer Moschella began his public safety career on March 7, 1983, serving the community as a Fire Alarm Operator, where he was responsible for dispatching Chelsea Fire Department apparatus. His dedication to public safety continued when he was appointed to the Chelsea Police Department on October 6, 1986, where he was sworn in after graduating from the MCJTC State Police Academy.

Over the course of four decades in public safety, Officer Moschella has exemplified commitment, professionalism, and pride in serving the residents of Chelsea. His distinguished career is further highlighted by earning a Master’s Degree in Criminal Justice, reflecting his dedication to both the job and the profession, according to Police Chief Keith Houghton.

As Badge #1, Officer Moschella represents the history, tradition, and pride of the Chelsea Police Department. From his early days in fire alarm to his decades in uniform, he has been a steady and respected presence within the department and the community, Houghton stated.

Public service runs in the family, as his son has also followed in his footsteps, continuing the legacy in law enforcement at the university level.

“We thank Officer Moschella for his years of service, his leadership, and his unwavering commitment to the Chelsea Police Department,” said Houghton. “Please join us in congratulating Ofc. Robert Moschella on his well-earned retirement and wishing him and his family nothing but the best in this next chapter. We will miss you Bobby Mosch!”