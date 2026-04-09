Garcia Honors Chelsea Black Community at 2026 Black Excellence on the Hill Awards

Special to the Record

Rep. Judith Garcia (right) presents citations to Chelsea Black Community President Joan Cromwell and CBC members and CPS Chief of Staff and Wellness Dr. Aaron T. Jennings in recognition of their outstanding achievements.

In recognition of Black History Month, State Representative Judith Garcia proudly honored the Chelsea Black Community (CBC) as the 2026 Black Excellence Award recipient for the 11th Suffolk District at the annual Black Excellence on the Hill ceremony at the Massachusetts State House.

Hosted by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, the Black Excellence on the Hill Awards celebrate Black trailblazers from across the Commonwealth who are making meaningful and lasting impacts in their communities.

“Each year, legislators are invited to nominate individuals and organizations who are creating real change in their districts,” said Representative Garcia. “The Chelsea Black Community continues to show what that looks like through their unwavering advocacy, empowerment, and celebration of Black culture and achievement. I could not think of a more deserving organization to represent the 11th Suffolk District.”

Chelsea Black

Community (CBC)

The Chelsea Black Community is a dynamic nonprofit organization committed to uplifting and empowering residents across the Greater Boston area by advancing equity in economic opportunity, education, health, and social well-being.

Founded to serve as a catalyst for positive change, CBC fosters inclusive initiatives and strategic partnerships that strengthen community cohesion and create pathways to success for underserved individuals and families.

Its work spans a wide range of impactful programming, including workforce development training that equips participants with job-ready skills, health equity initiatives that address disparities in wellness and care, and culturally enriching events such as annual Black History Month celebrations and Juneteenth commemorations that honor heritage and promote unity.

In addition to community-building events like the Let It Fly Classic and ongoing local advocacy efforts, CBC provides essential resources, mentorship, and scholarship support, creating opportunities for youth empowerment and long-term success.

Driven by a mission rooted in inclusion and racial justice, the Chelsea Black Community continues to be a powerful force for equity, resilience, and shared prosperity throughout Chelsea and beyond.

Celebrating Black Excellence in Chelsea

The Black Excellence on the Hill Awards highlight the critical contributions of Black leaders and organizations whose work strengthens communities across Massachusetts. For Representative Garcia, recognizing the Chelsea Black Community is a reflection of the organization’s deep and lasting impact on the city.

“It was an honor to recognize the Chelsea Black Community at the State House,” Representative Garcia said. “Their work continues to uplift residents, strengthen our community, and ensure that Black voices, culture, and leadership are celebrated and supported every day.”

Representative Garcia congratulates the Chelsea Black Community on this well-deserved recognition and thanks them for their continued leadership and service to the Chelsea community.