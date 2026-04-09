City of Chelsea Selected to Compete for 2026 All-America City Award for Second Consecutive Year

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea is proud to announce Chelsea has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious 2026 All-America City Award. This recognition underscores the strength of Chelsea’s community and marks Chelsea’s fourth time being selected as an AAC finalist. Chelsea, a three-time All-America City (AAC) champion, took home the award in 2025, 1998 and 2014.

Chelsea joins a cohort of 19 other finalist communities, spanning 16 states, ranging in size from 12,000 residents to nearly 500,000. What unites them—across differences of size, geography, and politics—is a deep pride in place and a shared conviction that residents deserve a real voice in the decisions that shape their lives and homes. These finalists were selected through a competitive, expert-led review process evaluating each community across six criteria: shared vision, civic engagement, inclusiveness and equity, collaboration, innovation, and impact.

“We are incredibly proud and humbled to be named an All-America City finalist for the second year in a row and for the fourth time in Chelsea’s history, following our wins in 2025, 1994 and 2014. This recognition is a testament to our City government, the people of Chelsea, including our residents, our faith leaders, our nonprofit organizations, and our businesses. Chelsea has always been a city that meets the moment.”

Doug Linkhart, President, National Civic League, said, “This year’s All-America City finalists remind us that the strength of democracy depends on engaged residents who are invested in shaping the future of the places they call home. As the nation marks 250 years since its founding, these communities are proving that civic health is improved block by block, through trust, belonging, and the collective power of people working together.”

The City is excited to represent its vibrant community and aims to bring home the coveted All-America City title. Chelsea will travel to Denver this June to face off against 19 other communities, presenting their work, share their impact, and compete for the nation’s most storied and prestigious community recognition.

Chelsea is a Gateway City—a place where, for generations, immigrants have arrived with hope and built something extraordinary together. From the Jewish families who arrived in Chelsea in the 1990s after facing persecution to the Central and South American families putting down roots today, the city’s diversity has always been its greatest strength. Nearly half of Chelsea’s residents are foreign born and the City’s leadership reflects the faces of the people it serves.

Since 1949, the All-America City Award has been one of the nation’s most respected honors, recognizing communities that effectively use collaboration and civic engagement to address local challenges and drive impactful change. Chelsea and the 19 other finalists were chosen through a competitive review process led by an independent panel of experts, based on their innovative and inclusive approaches to environmental sustainability.

This year’s 20 finalists have distinguished themselves through their commitment to strengthening civic health and building trust:

Bowling Green-Warren County, Kentucky

Chelsea, Massachusetts

Conway, South Carolina

Franklin, Tennessee

Grand Island, Nebraska

Harlingen, Texas

Huntsville, Alabama

Jenks, Oklahoma

Monrovia, California

Montgomery, Alabama

Morrisville, North Carolina

Norfolk, Virginia

North Charleston, South Carolina

Opa-locka, Florida

River Forest, Illinois

Riviera Beach, Florida

Roanoke, Virginia

Stow, Ohio

Wichita, Kansas

Woodburn, Oregon

For more information about this award, visit www.nationalcivicleague.org/america-city-award/.