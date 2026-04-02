DiDomenico Stands Up for Animal Anti-cruelty Legislation

Special to the Record

As a proud dog owner and animal lover, Senator Sal DiDomenico voted to pass legislation, along with every one of his Senate colleagues, to end the inhumane puppy-mill-to-pet-shop pipeline by cutting off commercial sales of cats and dogs in Massachusetts pet stores. The bill, nicknamed the PETS Act, would also end harsh, unnecessary testing of animal subjects for non-medical purposes; boost animal wellbeing; and make responsible pet ownership possible for more people.

“There are so many dogs and cats important to me, my family, and my friends, so I know how important it is to protect these beloved pets in all our lives,” said Senator Sal N. DiDomenico. “It is imperative that we treat animals with the care and humanity that these loving family members deserve, and I am proud to support this bill that will expand protections to animals across our state.”

Under Senate Bill 3014, An Act promoting pet equity, treatment, and safety, pet shops could display animals from nonprofits for adoption, but for profit sales—often linked to large commercial breeders known as puppy mills—would be banned. A growing number of states have banned the sale of cats and dogs in licensed retail pet stores.

To make pet ownership possible for more Massachusetts residents, the PETS Act would require the Executive Office of Housing and Livable Communities (EOHLC) to create a uniform pet ownership program for residents of state-aided public housing. Public housing facilities would be prohibited from discriminating based on a pet’s breed or size. The legislation’s breed acceptance measures go further by prohibiting homeowner insurance companies from factoring a dog’s breed into underwriting, rating, or renewal decisions.

To promote animal welfare, the bill would prohibit manufacturers from subjecting animals to unnecessary chemical testing for non-medical research, sparing innocent animals from harsh conditions. It would also extend a state law which protects dogs from cruelty to cover all household pets, ensuring adequate food, water, and sanitary conditions. The legislation would also protect livestock and other animals by adding civil penalties to enforce existing anti-cruelty statutes.

During debate, Senators also amended the bill to expand the 2022 research animal protection law and apply its provisions to all research facilities that test on dogs and cats, beyond the law’s original focus on higher education facilities. The law requires facilities to assess the health of former animal test subjects and then, if appropriate, make them available for adoption as pets.

The Senate passed the bill on a 38-0 roll call vote and sent it to the House of Representatives for further review.

Statements of Support

Kara Holmquist, Director of Advocacy,

MSPCA-Angell:

“We are grateful to the Senate for passing this landmark bill that protects animals, families, and consumers across the Commonwealth. Through our animal shelters, veterinary hospitals, and humane law enforcement work, the MSPCA-Angell sees firsthand the impact that inhumane practices have on the animals we share our lives and spaces with. The PETS Act will help keep more pets in their homes while reducing the number of animals entering shelters and municipal facilities across the state, stop the puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline, end the unnecessary use of animals in cosmetic testing, and put in place additional tools to prevent animals from being kept in cruel conditions—all measures that will ensure Massachusetts remains a leader in animal protection.”

Allison Blanck, Director of Advocacy, Animal

Rescue League of Boston:

“The PETS Act shows Massachusetts’ continuing commitment to preventing animal cruelty and improving the lives of animals and the people who love them. At the Animal Rescue League of Boston, we believe pets are family and we support policies to remove obstacles to pet friendly housing and strive to keep more pets and people together. Preventing insurance companies from discriminating on the basis of dog breed and appearance will allow pets to stay with their families and out of shelters. ARL is proud to support this act that in addition to helping pet families, will also help animals across Massachusetts by banning the sale of dogs and cats in retail stores, requiring alternatives to animal testing for cosmetics and household goods, and allowing animal control and humane law enforcement to intervene before situations reach felony cruelty.”

Preyel Patel,

Massachusetts State

Director, Humane World for Animals:

“Today’s vote is a major step forward for animals and families across Massachusetts. The PETS Act shuts off the cruel puppy-mill-to-pet-store pipeline and puts our state at the forefront of humane science by requiring the use of non-animal test methods for cosmetics and household products when validated alternatives are available. Combined with stronger cruelty protections and provisions to keep families and their pets together in their homes, this bill reflects the values our Commonwealth strives to uphold. We commend the Senate for advancing these critical protections.”

Stephanie Harris,

Senior Legislative Affairs Manager, Animal Legal Defense Fund: “This landmark legislation demonstrates the Senate’s commitment to protecting companion animals—those who share our homes and lives and are irreplaceable members of our families. The protections in this bill touch many corners of companion animals’ lives—from preventing sourcing animals from puppy mills, to funding preventive care for homeless animals. We will continue to advocate for animals in the state to build on this achievement.”