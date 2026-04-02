City of Chelsea to Streamline and Expedite ISD Permit Processing with OpenGov

Special to the Record

The City of Chelsea has launched a new online portal for applying for permits with its Inspectional Services Department (ISD). The portal, OpenGov Permitting, modernizes the City’s permitting process and supports the City’s goal of improving customer service for the Chelsea community. The portal goes live on Wednesday, April 1, 2026 Chelsea’s ISD provides a wide range of services to the community—from building and electrical permits to food inspections and the City’s unique habitability program. Over the last five years, ISD’s workload has increased significantly and outdated processes have kept the department from meeting demands. The volume of applications the department receives exceeds 4,500 annually and has increased greatly in recent years. By modernizing the online application process, constituents can expect to receive their permits and licenses faster. “I’m proud that Chelsea continues to invest in our community and IT infrastructure to make living and doing business here as comfortable as possible, all the way to applying for permits and licenses,” said Fidel Maltez, Chelsea City Manager. “With our new online portal, powered by OpenGov, I’m thrilled to share that we’ll be able to process and approve permit applications much faster, which will lead to ongoing improvements to the City.” With the implementation of OpenGov Permitting & Licensing, Chelsea enables a variety of capabilities to manage permitting and licensing, including: • Approve applications faster by automating operational permitting and licensing processes. • Improve staff and constituent data for more informed decision-making that impacts the community. • Provide residents access to critical information surrounding community initiatives. • Review, approve, and schedule inspections from a single online platform. • Allow residents and developers to apply and pay for permits and licenses online. “We are thrilled to partner with Chelsea to modernize the online permitting and licensing portal,” said Claudia Arriaga, SVP of Customer Success at OpenGov. “Our mission is to power more effective and accountable government, and working with public servants like those in Chelsea inspire us to keep investing in our platform and communities.” Chelsea joins more than 1,900 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of the government. To learn more about the inspectional services permitting process and create your account, visit the portal at chelseama.portal.opengov.com OpenGov is the leader in modern cloud software for cities, counties, state agencies, and special districts. With a mission to power a more effective and accountable government, OpenGov serves more than 1,900 public sector leaders and their organizations. OpenGov is built exclusively for the unique budgeting and planning, accounting, permitting and licensing, procurement, asset management, and tax and revenue needs of the public sector. The OpenGov Cloud empowers organizations to operate more efficiently, adapt to change, and strengthen trust with the communities they serve. Learn more or request a demo at opengov.com.