News Briefs

Scammers impersonating Chelsea planning and zoning officials

The City of Chelsea has been made aware of a fraudulent scheme targeting applicants with fake requests for application fee payments. An outside entity is impersonating Chelsea planning and zoning officials and sending detailed emails that include instructions for wiring payments with subjects like “Settlement of Invoice for Application Review [property] Development,” and “Settlement of Application Approval Fee – [property],” according to city officials.

They warned that these emails and invoices are fake and are not from the City of Chelsea.

What Chelsea officials stated residents need to know:

• Verified Payments Only: The City of Chelsea will NEVER ask for payment via wire transfer, cryptocurrency, gift cards, or apps like Venmo. All legitimate application fees are handled through official channels, typically in person at the Planning Department office.

• Official Email Check: All official City correspondence will come from an @chelseama.gov email address.

• No High Pressure: Real zoning or planning matters follow public processes. Any demand for “immediate payment within 24 hours” is a red flag.

• Bottom Line: Do not pay any invoices or respond to these fraudulent emails.

If you have received a suspicious email or have any questions about legitimate application fees, please contact the Chelsea Planning Department directly at (617) 466-4180.

The city has reported this issue to law enforcement and appreciates vigilance in helping the city combat these scams.