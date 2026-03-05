CPS Chief of Staff Dr. Aaron T. Jennings receives Black Excellence on the Hill Honor

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photo

Dr. Jennings received Black Excellence on the Hill honors. Shown (left to right) are Billie Jo Turner, Dr. Aaron T. Jennings, Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta, Senator Sal DiDomenico, Michael Sullivan, and Malik Howshan.

Chelsea Public Schools Chief of Staff Dr. Aaron T. Jennings was honored at the State House on Friday, February 27, as a recipient of the Black Excellence on the Hill award. This honor, bestowed by the Massachusetts Black and Latino Legislative Caucus, commemorates Black and Latino Community leaders and trailblazers who are moving the needle forward in cities and towns across the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

Dr. Jennings was among the honorees recognized in a special ceremony hosted by the Legislative Caucus in the Great Hall at the State House. He was nominated for the honor by State Senator Sal DiDomenico and State Representative Judith Garcia, marking the first time that both offices had nominated the same individual for this award.

“I am honored and humbled to receive this recognition from two colleagues I deeply respect and admire. Every day, I have the privilege of serving Chelsea’s students and families, and my work is grounded in love, commitment, and a deep belief in their limitless potential,” Dr. Jennings said. “I will cherish this honor and carry it as a reminder to continue leading with purpose, serving with heart, and striving to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those entrusted to our care.”

Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almudena (Almi) G. Abeyta stated, “Dr. Jennings exemplifies the very best of Chelsea Public Schools. His leadership is grounded in purpose, equity, and an unwavering belief in the brilliance of our students and community. This recognition is a powerful affirmation of the impact he makes every single day. We are incredibly proud to see him honored for the transformational work he continues to lead in Chelsea.”

Working in CPS since October of 2020, Dr. Jennings started as the Equity, Diversity and Excellence Officer in the school district before earning a promotion to his current role as Chief of Staff. He is dedicated to encouraging and empowering others, and making an impact on students’ nonacademic needs through collaborative action and capacity building. He mentors numerous current and former CPS students, helping them find success during their time at CPS and beyond.

In his role he oversees the wellness department in the school district, supervising the Directors of School Counseling and Social Work as well as having a leadership role in the Chelsea Children’s Cabinet, an organization that brings together community leaders representative of various agencies and community groups that serve collectively to support the betterment of Chelsea youth.

“Dr. Aaron Jennings represents the best of us, receiving his Doctorate of Education Leadership from Harvard and serving as the Chief of Staff & Equity for Chelsea Public Schools, he is a wealth of knowledge for our schools and someone with unlimited compassion and care for our students in Chelsea,” said Senator Sal N. DiDomenico. “Dr. Jennings has the interpersonal skills, qualifications, and ingenuity to pursue any career he wants, and we are so lucky that he has chosen to give his talents to make Chelsea Schools the model of excellence they have become. I am proud to call him a friend and work alongside him to serve this beautiful community.”

“Dr. Jennings is one of those rare leaders who truly understands what educational excellence looks like and what it takes to achieve it. He leads with both conviction and compassion, grounded in faith and guided by grace. Whether in policy discussions or in our schools, he is consistently present, quietly and intentionally supporting our scholars,” commented State Representative Judith Garcia. “His academic and professional credentials speak for themselves, but what really sets Dr. Jennings apart is his heart for the work. He believes deeply in equity and in building thoughtful policy that creates real opportunity. He is not just shaping ideas; he is building systems that support the whole child and ensure every student has the chance to succeed.”

Dr. Jennings received his Doctorate of Education Leadership from the Harvard Graduate School of Education. He is involved in a variety of community organizations across the Commonwealth and in Chelsea where he is the current president of the Chelsea Rotary Club.

He added, “I will cherish this honor and carry it as a reminder to continue leading with purpose, serving with heart, and striving to make a meaningful difference in the lives of those entrusted to our care.”