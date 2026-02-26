Chelsea Public Schools’ District Leaders Alpert, Cross Receive Statewide Recognitions

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photos

Amanda Alert

Alexandra Cross

Chelsea Public Schools Coordinator of PE, Health, and Athletics Amanda Alert and Administrative Health Manager Alexandra Cross each received statewide honors in their respective fields, recognizing the exemplary support and services they provide Chelsea Public Schools students, staff and schools.

“Amanda leads with purpose and a belief that every student deserves access to opportunity. Her

commitment to equity in athletics has transformed our programs – – expanding middle school sports, increasing high school offerings, and ensuring our student-athletes have the support and equipment they need to succeed. What makes Amanda exceptional is not just her organizational leadership, but the pride she carries for Chelsea every single day. We are incredibly fortunate to have her representing our district across the Commonwealth,” stated Chelsea Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Almi G. Abeyta.

Alpert was named the Massachusetts Secondary School Athletic Directors Association (MSSADA) District 5 Athletic Director of the Year. This award is presented to an athletic administrator from each of the nine athletic districts in Massachusetts. Alpert was recognized as an individual who has displayed outstanding leadership and meritorious achievement in interscholastic administration at the local, district and state levels.

“I am honored to be the recipient of this year’s District 5 Atheistic Director of the year. It was a shock to have been nominated, by Charlie Conefrey the Malden Athletic Director. My goal for Chelsea Athletics has always been to bring equity to all the sports we offer, giving them all the spotlight they deserve. We now offer middle school sports and have added more options for high school students. We work closely with different organizations to be able to provide our student athletes the equipment they need to be successful,” Alpert said. “I’m proud of the work we’ve put into the program and excited to see the growth. Most of all, I’m proud to represent Chelsea on the state level and wear that Chelsea C on my chest.”

Cross was named a 2026 Innovator in Healthcare by the Boston Business Journal in the Community Health category. She was recognized for her leadership in delivering health services to our students and school communities, overseeing staff training, nutrition supports, and innovative initiatives that expand access to care and improve student wellness and learning outcomes.

“Community and health equity are at the heart of our student health program at CPS. Nothing

is possible without my incredible team of nurses and healthcare professionals,” commented

Cross. “I am so proud of my team’s collaboration, teamwork, and grace; growing together has been one of the greatest joys of my life, and we are only getting started!”

Superintendent Abeyta shared that “Alex embodies what it means to lead with compassion and vision. Her dedication to health equity and student wellness has strengthened the foundation of care across Chelsea Public Schools. She has built and nurtured a team culture rooted in collaboration, trust, and excellence. I am deeply grateful for her leadership and incredibly proud to see her work recognized at the state level.”

Alpert will be recognized formally at an event later this year where she will be celebrated alongside the other Athletic Directors of the Year in the state. Cross was recognized for her achievement at an event last week hosted by the Boston Business Journal.