Chelsea Ward Two Democrats to hold Democratic Caucus

Chelsea ward 2 will be holding their Caucus on February 28, 2026, at the Chelsea Library, registration starts at 9:30, Caucus open at 10: am. This year’s convention will be held on May29th, at the DCU Center in Worcester, Massachusetts.

This year’s Convention will be a 2026 Nominating Convention.

Those interested in getting involved with Ward Two Democratic Committee or have questions about membership should, please feel free to contact us at the info listed below.

If you are interested, please contact Calvin Brown at 617466-1548 or Elizabeth “Beth” Novak by email. [email protected].