ZBA Approves Library Street Apartments

By Adam Swift

The zoning board of appeals looked favorably upon the changes made to the plans for a nine-unit apartment addition on Library Street at its February meeting last week.

The ZBA approved the special permit and variances for 46-48 Library Street. The owner is looking to build nine larger apartment units over three existing garage bays on the property.

The new units will be connected to the existing three-family home on the property.

As part of the design changes since the project was initially presented to the ZBA and the planning board, there will be an exterior overhaul of the existing residential property so that it matches the new units. However, the interior of the existing building will remain largely unchanged.

“Since the last time we were here, we appeared before the planning board on two separate occasions,” said John Mackey, the attorney representing the developer. “On the first occasion, they raised some concerns and some questions about the scope and the nature of the project. Based upon their recommendations and suggestions, we appeared a second time.”

Mackey said the planning board was favorable to the proposed changes, which included additional windows at the rear of the new units, as well as the changes to the exterior of the existing three-family building.

“I would like to emphasize a few points; the existing three family is going to be updated so that it’s consistent with the new construction,” said Mackey. “The footprint of the property is not going to change; the new construction will be on the existing garages, so there’ll be no change to the existing footprint.

“But the most important thing I would like the board to consider is that with the construction of this property, we’re going to be providing two affordable units to the city.”

Architect Beth McDougal said the windows and layouts of the units were changed so they could get as many three bedroom units as possible in the building. The plans call for five three-bedrooms and four two-bedrooms.

There will be 10 parking spaces on the property.

“It’s all residential, so there’s no commercial, there is not going to be traffic coming and going,” said Mackey. “People will leave for work in the morning and will return in the afternoon.”

In other business, the ZBA approved a special permit for the extension of the current use of a catering service to also include fast food restaurant take-out delivery service to individual customers for Frantz Noel at 103 Broadway.