Healey-Driscoll Administration Announces $6.8 million in Fire Department Grants

The Healey-Driscoll Administration announced that applications are being accepted for two competitive grant programs that will deliver nearly $7 million to fund safety equipment for Massachusetts firefighters and life safety education for children and older adults.

“These grant programs go directly to the safety of our firefighters and the most vulnerable residents of the communities they protect,” said Governor Maura Healey. “From turnout gear and rescue tools to age-appropriate education for young students and senior citizens, we’re helping to keep Massachusetts one of the most fire-safe states in the nation.”

“The Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program funds gear that will help firefighters protect themselves, each other, and their communities,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “And the SAFE and Senior SAFE program supports life-saving prevention and education tools tailored to the people most at risk in a fire. We encourage all our cities and towns to apply for these grants.”

“Each year, the Firefighter Safety Equipment Grants, SAFE grants, and Senior SAFE grants deliver millions of dollars to Massachusetts communities to prevent fires and protect people,” said State Fire Marshal Davine. “We are deeply grateful to Governor Healey, Lieutenant Governor Driscoll, and the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security for making these vital resources available to the Massachusetts fire service.”

The FY26 Firefighter Safety Equipment Grant program makes up to $5 million available to Massachusetts fire departments to reimburse them for eligible gear purchases. The flexibility of the grant program allows departments to make purchasing decisions based on their unique needs and resources, but it emphasizes compliance with OSHA and NFPA standards.

The FY26 Student Awareness of Fire Education (SAFE) and Senior SAFE grants offer $1.8 million to fund fire and life safety education for school-age children and people aged 65 and older. This latter group is at greatest risk of death or serious injury in a fire at home.

Both grant programs are offered by the Executive Office of Public Safety & Security through the Department of Fire Services. To learn more about these and other resources for the fire service, visit the DFS website.