City of Chelsea announces new resident-centered alternate side parking during snow parking bans

In recognition of the city’s density and the challenges residents face when snow parking bans are enacted, the City of Chelsea will implement alternate side parking during snow emergencies beginning January 1, 2026. Snow parking bans will continue to only apply to the city’s emergency arteries.

Led by the Department of Public Works with support from the Parking Department and Chelsea Police Department, the change is intended to ease the burden on residents to find parking during snow events, particularly in a city where parking availability is limited.

Under the new alternate side parking system:

• During even-numbered years, snow parking bans will apply only to vehicles parked on the even-numbered side of the street, allowing vehicles on the odd-numbered side to remain in place.

• During odd-numbered years, the ban will apply only to the odd-numbered side of the street, allowing vehicles on the even-numbered side to remain in place.

• For the calendar year 2026, only vehicles parked on the even side of Emergency Arteries will be required to move during a Snow Parking Ban.

“Until now, snow parking bans meant vehicles on both sides of our emergency arteries were required to move, often resulting in widespread towing and ticketing,” said Cate Fox-Lent, Commissioner for the Department of Public Works. “While intended to support snow removal and emergency vehicle access, this approach placed a significant strain on our residents. This change is about recognizing that reality and taking a more balanced, resident-centered approach while still ensuring public safety.”

The alternate side parking system will only apply while a snow parking ban is in effect during a snow emergency. A snow emergency is declared whenever snow or ice accumulates to a depth of two (2) inches or more or whenever a snow emergency exists due to impending or existing snow or ice conditions.

The City will continue to communicate snow parking bans through its website www.chelseama.gov; Facebook, X (Twitter), and Instagram pages; Everbridge Emergency Alert system (www.chelseama.gov/signup); and by activating its blue lights, which are installed in strategic locations.

In the days after major storms, DPW may conduct overnight snow removal operations to further clear roadways. In those instances, temporary parking restrictions—affecting one or both sides of the street—will be clearly marked with posted “No Parking” signs on barrels or cones.