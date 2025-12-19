City of Chelsea Announces Holiday Season Building Closures

Special to the Record

Chelsea municipal buildings will be closed in observance of the holidays on December 25 and 26, 2025, and January 1 and 2, 2026 to provide City employees with time to relax, travel, and celebrate with their families. Public safety buildings will remain open. In addition, the following changes in service will be implemented:

• Curbside trash and recycling collection will not be collected on December 25 or January 1 resulting in a one-day delay in collection for the remainder of each respective week, with Thursday’s routes collected on Friday, and Friday’s routes collected on Saturday.

• Enforcement of the City’s Residential Parking Program will be suspended during the following periods:

• December 24 at 4 p.m. through December 29 at 12 a.m.; and

• December 31 at 4 p.m. through January 5 at 12 a.m.

• Parking enforcement for street sweeping will not take place on December 25 and 26. In addition, street sweeping will be suspended from January 1 to February 28 — a suspension that takes place each year.

Online services will remain available 24/7. To access those services at anytime, visit www.chelseama.gov/online-services

“Extending our holiday break gives our dedicated employees more time to enjoy their families and rest this holiday season,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “We’re also pausing the enforcement of our Residential Parking Program to create a welcoming atmosphere for visitors who will be spending time with our residents during this time. We wish everyone a happy and safe holiday season.”

Questions about the closures or changes in service can be directed to Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209 during City Hall business hours.