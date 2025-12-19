Change Coming to Snow Parking Bans

By Adam Swift

There will be a change in how the public works department tows cars during snow emergencies once the snow starts to fall in January.

Beginning on Jan. 1, only vehicles parked on the even side of each of the Emergency Arteries during a snow parking ban will be required to move.

“During even numbered years, the Snow Parking Ban will only apply to vehicles parked on the even side of the street and vehicles on the odd side of the street can remain in place,” stated City Manager Fidel Maltez. “In odd-numbered years, like 2027, the ban will apply to vehicles on the odd side of the street and vehicles will be permitted to park on the even side.”

Maltez said the changes came after careful consideration by the public works department and consultation with other communities.

“Historically, the DPW has issued parking bans for large snow storms, or after consecutive snow storms,” said Maltez. “While well intentioned, the parking bans are called based on weather forecasts that can completely miss the mark. We all recall storms that are forecasted to be large, only to get a dusting in Chelsea.”

The parking bans are enforced with towing that is labor intensive for the police department and financially impacts residents, Maltez said.

“We know the change requires a big communications push for our residents,” said Maltez. “Over the next few weeks, our team will work hard to get this message out. We will also remind residents of this change throughout the winter months, and ahead of any snow parking bans.”

Several councilors voiced their support for the change, but said that communication to residents was key in making sure it is effective

District 5 Councilor Lisa Santagate requested that handicap parking spaces be exempt from the snow parking ban, regardless of the side of the street.

“For those people, it would be difficult to move a car in any circumstance that involves a storm,” she said.