Green Line will be Suspended between North Station and Babcock Street  Dec. 8 – 22

Special to the Record

This notice serves as a reminder of the upcoming Green Line closure previously announced on November 18.

During this service change, the MBTA will replace the 130-year-old wooden overhead catenary wire “trough,” continue Green Line Train Protection System installations, and more.

BOSTON – The MBTA is today reminding riders that Green Line service will be suspended between North Station and Babcock Street on the B Branch, Kenmore on the C and D Branches, and Heath Street on the E Branch for 15 consecutive days, December 8 – 22. Regular Green Line service will operate between North Station and Union Square as well as Medford/Tufts during this service change.

The MBTA will perform work to replace the 130-year-old wooden overhead catenary wire “trough” in the Green Line tunnel, which is original to the tunnel’s construction in the late 1890s. The trough houses the Green Line’s overhead wires and will be replaced with a modern, more durable, metal trough. With unencumbered access to the underground Green Line track areas, MBTA crews will also perform continued work to install Green Line Train Protection System (GLTPS) infrastructure. When complete, GLTPS will combine vehicle and wayside equipment to avoid train-on-train collisions, incorporate speed enforcement, and more. A number of other projects will also perform work, including signal modernizations, tunnel inspections, station brightening, and more.

The wooden overhead catenary trough – seen here at Park Street – dates back to the late 1890s and will be replaced with a modern, more durable, metal trough.

Riders can find complete information at mbta.com/GreenLine. More information on these service changes and alternate travel options is below:

• Riders using shuttles bus service should budget ample extra travel time. For example, a rider travelling to Park Street from Boston College should budget at least an additional 20 minutes of travel in additional to their regular commute.

• B Branch: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Babcock Street and Back Bay.

• Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

• There will be free fares at Kenmore with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

• Route 57 bus service will be fare-free during this service change.

• C and D Branches: Free and accessible shuttle buses will operate between Kenmore and Back Bay.

• Riders can connect to the Orange Line at Back Bay for continued service through downtown toward North Station.

• There will be free fares at Kenmore and Riverside with the fare gates open. Fares will also be free at all surface-level stops west of Kenmore.

• E Branch: Route 39 will replace Green Line E Branch service between Heath Street and Back Bay. Extra buses will be added to the 39 to accommodate additional capacity. The route will be fare-free during this service change.

• Accessible van service will be available for Green Line stops between Copley/Back Bay and North Station.

• The Worcester Commuter Rail Line will be fare-free between South Station, Back Bay, and Lansdowne during this Green Line service change. Riders should note that regular fares should be purchased beyond Lansdowne and regular fares should be purchased if traveling on a Commuter Rail line other than the Worcester Line.

More information is also available through in-station signage and public announcements. Transit Ambassadors and MBTA staff will be available on-site to offer information and assistance during these service changes. Riders are encouraged to subscribe to T-Alerts or to follow the MBTA on X @MBTA for up-to-date service information.

For more information, please visit mbta.com/GreenLine or connect with the T on X @MBTA, Facebook /TheMBTA, Instagram @theMBTA, Threads @thembta, or TikTok @thembta.