NeighborHealth and Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Partner to Expand Cancer Care Access for Under-served Communities

Special to the Record

NeighborHealth announced today the launch of a new partnership with Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, bringing world-renowned cancer expertise directly to NeighborHealth patients to help close persistent gaps in cancer diagnosis and treatment. The partnership will help reduce wait times for cancer diagnostics, expand community awareness of and access to cancer care, and build greater trust between patients and providers.

The new relationship was made possible by Dana-Farber’s Cancer Care Access Program, a clinical outreach initiative designed to reduce differences in cancer outcomes among local communities. On November 12, Dana-Farber held its first on-site cancer clinic in East Boston for patients of NeighborHealth, the state’s largest Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC). Staffed by a multidisciplinary team, and supported by cancer specialists, the bi-weekly clinics will provide a range of cancer-related clinical services in a community setting, including cancer screening and diagnostic workups, follow-up and survivorship care, reconnection to cancer treatment, referrals for second opinions, genetic cancer risk evaluation, and patient navigation and education.

“The goal is simple but profound,” said Mimi Gardner, Vice President and Chief Equity Officer for NeighborHealth. “By partnering with Dana-Farber, we can more easily connect our patients with expert cancer care while also reaching into communities to identify cancer earlier, remove access barriers, and address the underlying social conditions that create health disparities. We are thrilled to bring new life-saving options for care to our patients.”

Cancer disparities remain well-documented in the United States, especially among Black, Indigenous, and Hispanic populations. According to the National Foundation for Cancer Research, cancer remains the leading cause of death among the Hispanic population in the United States. Lack of access to quality care often results in later treatment which is often more difficult and less successful. At NeighborHealth, more than 65% of patients identify as Hispanic/Latino and 85% of patients are at or below the federal poverty level. This partnership is expected to significantly expand access to timely cancer screening, diagnosis, and treatment for these communities, helping to close long-standing gaps.

“At Dana-Farber, we’ve long recognized that bringing world-class care into the community is essential to achieving true equity in cancer outcomes,” said Dr. Christopher Lathan, chief clinical access officer at Dana-Farber. “Through the Cancer Care Access Program, we’ve partnered with trusted community health centers to embed Dana-Farber clinicians and navigators directly where patients already receive their primary care. This co-location model has proven that when you remove barriers – whether geographic, financial, or cultural – you can dramatically improve access to screening, speed up diagnosis, and ultimately save lives.”

For patients with active cancer issues, the Cancer Care Access Program navigates care to Dana-Farber or another appropriate cancer treatment center that is convenient for the patient. For benign or non-urgent cases, the program connects patients to specialty care for follow-up.

“We’re incredibly hopeful about the difference this partnership will make,” said Ludmila Svoboda, nurse director of the Cancer Care Access Program at Dana-Farber. “By bringing Dana-Farber’s expertise directly into NeighborHealth, we’re meeting patients where they are and offering access to earlier detection and treatment, as well as the compassion and support that every person facing cancer deserves. Our aim is to bring high-quality care closer to home and to bring hope to every patient we serve.”

NeighborHealth adult patients can be referred to the cancer clinic by their primary care provider for any cancer-related concern. Currently, clinics will be held twice a month at NeighborHealth’s Adult Medicine department in the Taylor Building at 10 Gove Street in East Boston. Additional clinics may be added based on demand.

NeighborHealth, formerly East Boston Neighborhood Health Center, is one of the nation’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs) and the largest community-based primary care health system in Massachusetts, serving over 130,000 people and recognized by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) as a National Quality Leader. For more than 50 years, NeighborHealth has offered access to comprehensive primary care, specialty care and emergency care for patients in the Commonwealth. In a first-of-its-kind merger in 2020, East Boston Neighborhood Health Center joined forces with the South End Community Health Center and expanded services to patients who live and work in Boston’s South End and Roxbury neighborhoods. NeighborHealth champions innovative care models to actively bridge health equity gaps in our low-income and immigrant communities with services unique from other healthcare providers in our state. For more information, visit www.neighborhealth.com.

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world’s leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber’s mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 3 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,200 clinical trials.