United Way of Massachusetts Bay Donates $100,000 to Chelsea

Representatives from: Selah Chelsea Day Resource Center; Community Action Programs Inter-City (CAPIC); GreenRoots; Soccer Without Borders; Revival International; The Neighborhood Developers; United Way of Massachusetts Bay; the Chelsea City Council; as well as Chelsea’s State Representative Judith Garcia, Senator Sal DiDomenico, and City Manager Fidel Maltez.

In response to the ongoing disruption to Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits, United Way of Massachusetts Bay has announced a $100,000 emergency grant from its United Response Fund to the One Chelsea Fund, in partnership with the City of Chelsea.

The emergency grant will help support the nearly 10,000 Chelsea residents who rely on the program for food security—that’s approximately 1 in 4 residents.

Seven organizations based in Chelsea will receive funds from United Way’s grant to the One Chelsea Fund from United Way of Massachusetts Bay: La Colaborativa, GreenRoots, Community Action Programs Inter-City, The Neighborhood Developers, Revival International, Soccer Without Borders, and Selah Chelsea Day Resource Center.

“Today, we stand side-by-side with the United Way, our non-profit partners, and our City Councilors to show what is possible when we come together in crisis,” said City Manager Fidel Maltez. “Together, we will feed our residents. We will support our families. We will continue to build partnerships and mobilize to ensure that no one in Chelsea is left behind.”

Marty Martinez, President and CEO at United Way of Massachusetts Bay said what truly sets Chelsea apart is its resilience.

“United Way is proud to stand with city leaders, nonprofits, and community leaders as we rise to the challenge together to help residents facing an abrupt loss, delay or reduction in food assistance,” said Martinez. “We will continue to mobilize resources to bridge gaps in assistance, ensure access to food and help nonprofit organizations in Chelsea adapt and expand to meet the increased demand.”

State Senator Sal DiDomenico said he was grateful to see United Way working with the City of Chelsea to bring in critical resources and services to serve its most vulnerable friends and neighbors.

“This investment is crucial for our community as federal government cuts threaten access to food, health care, and essential public benefits,” said DiDomenico.

“I want to thank the United Way for stepping up to the call of Governor Healey and the Massachusetts Legislature, answering our appeal to support the food pantries, networks, and nonprofits already doing the work on the ground,” said State Representative Judith Garcia. “This $100,000 commitment to reactivate the One Chelsea Fund will help families, seniors, and veterans who are struggling during this shutdown.”

In addition to announcing the $100,000 grant from United Way of Massachusetts Bay to the One Chelsea Fund, Maltez is asking the Chelsea City Council to match this funding in order to double the available support for affected residents. The council reviewed the request during its meeting on Monday night and moved the motion to its ways and means subcommittee for further discussion and a potential vote at a future council meeting.

“A $100,000 match from the City of Chelsea towards this effort sends a strong signal to potential donors that our City Council and the Administration is committed to the success of this program,” said Maltez.

The funds allocated by the City of Chelsea will be distributed as gift cards by the City Manager’s Office, whose team will identify and support households most impacted by the disruption. Assistance will focus on providing direct food access for families facing immediate food insecurity.

Recognizing that the duration of the government shutdown and the timeline for the restoration of SNAP benefits remain uncertain, United Way of Massachusetts Bay is also reactivating its One Chelsea Fund to raise additional funding to support Chelsea residents. The Fund, first established during the COVID-19 pandemic, provided millions of dollars in direct financial assistance to families in need. By relaunching the One Chelsea Fund, United Way aims to ensure sustained support for vulnerable residents as the community navigates this latest crisis.

The announcement continues a strong history of partnership between Chelsea and the United Way, which worked together through the One Chelsea Fund and local nonprofits to provide vital relief during the pandemic, according to the city manager’s office.

As one of the most economically vulnerable communities in the Boston region, city officials and their partners are calling on federal leaders to prioritize the restoration of SNAP benefits as quickly as possible.