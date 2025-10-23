Nicholas Gregoretti Announces his Candidacy for City Councilor-at-Large

Nicholas Gregoretti

Nicholas Gregoretti has announced his Candidacy for Chelsea City Councilor-at-Large. The following is his statement:

“Chelsea’s story is one of hard work and determination — values shared by my own family of small business owners. My grandfather, a shopkeeper and community leader, once won his junior-high council election with the slogan, “If you like spaghetti, vote for Gregoretti.” That simple promise of connection endures today, with a new meaning for Chelsea’s future.

If you want a stronger, more transparent, more sustainable future for Chelsea — and/or if you like spaghetti — then vote for Gregoretti.

My campaign for City Councilor at Large is about building a better Chelsea — one that strengthens neighborhoods, expands opportunity, and ensures residents are part of every decision that affects their lives. Chelsea is at a turning point, and this election is about bringing people together, planning for long-term growth, and putting residents first.

Accordingly, my platform is built around three guiding principles:

Transparency: Residents deserve to know how decisions are made, who is influencing them, and how every dollar is spent.

Housing and Opportunity: Chelsea must increase affordable housing, hold property owners and managers accountable, and create real pathways for families to put down roots and build wealth here.

Trust in Local Government: Restoring confidence requires open, fair, and honest leadership that treats residents as partners in shaping Chelsea’s future.

These principles come from lived experience. Growing up in a family of small business owners taught me the value of hard work, the importance of responsibility, and the need for a city that supports local entrepreneurs and working families alike. That foundation — learning how much effort it takes to build something lasting — led me to study how workplaces and communities can thrive when people are treated fairly. I began my education at a community college and continued on to earn a degree in Industrial and Labor Relations from Cornell University, where I deepened my belief that workers’ rights are human rights.

For over twelve years, including eight with Deloitte, my career has focused on helping organizations become more transparent, sustainable, and people-centered. Those same skills — listening, collaboration, and accountability — are what Chelsea’s government needs to operate effectively and earn public trust.

Service has also been a constant in my life. For six years, I volunteered as an EMT, responding to emergencies and helping people in moments of crisis. That experience taught me to stay calm under pressure and gave me a deep respect for Chelsea’s first responders, along with a clear understanding of the resources and support they need to do their jobs effectively.

Chelsea isn’t just where I live — it’s where I’ve built friendships, worked alongside neighbors, and seen firsthand the strength and heart that define this community. Our city is diverse, hardworking, and resilient, but too often residents are left out of decisions that shape daily life. When my neighbors and I opposed the seafood processing facility, our concerns were dismissed. We stayed united, we spoke up, and ultimately we made our voices heard. That experience reaffirmed my commitment to fight for a government that listens and serves everyone — which is why one of my top priorities will be strengthening neighborhood engagement so residents have a real voice in development and planning decisions before they happen.

On November 4, I ask for your support to build a stronger, more transparent, and more sustainable Chelsea — a city where everyone belongs, and every voice matters. Together, we can make Chelsea a model for what community-led, transparent, and sustainable local government looks like.

Vote for Gregoretti. It rhymes with Spaghetti, and the candidate behind it stands for our future in a more prosperous Chelsea.”