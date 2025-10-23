Developers Withdraw Winnisimmet Residential Development Plan

By Adam Swift

Developers have withdrawn a plan for a 34-unit residential development planned for 34-62 Winnisimmet St. and 14-20 Pembroke St.

At its meeting last week, the Zoning Board of appeals approved the withdrawal of the proposal from Chelsea Hospitality, LLC.

At the initial public hearing on the project, nearby residents raised concerns about the density of the project, as well as traffic and potential environmental concerns. The project attorney, Anthony Rossi, initially sought a continuance in order to meet with neighbors and address some of the concerns raised by residents.

One other larger project that was on the agenda at the October ZBA meeting was continued to a future meeting.

Treetop Investments, LLC is proposing a project at 816-818 Broadway that includes the demolition of an existing structure to be replaced by a 15-unit residential building.

The ZBA also continued a project at 471 Eastern Ave. for Felipe’s Driving School LLC for a special permit to establish a driving school and classroom on the first floor which does not meet the minimum requirement for off-street parking.

The ZBA did approve a special permit for Michael Massucci at 4 Medford St. to change an existing one-family home into a two-family structure. Massucci said the footprint of the building would not change, but that he was seeking to renovate the structure to build two condominium units.

The board also approved a special permit and variance for a deck and rear addition for a single family home on Clinton Street, as well as a special permit for a taxi/livery parking facility at 155 Crescent Ave. That project has the conditions that it cannot exceed using the number of parking spaces already on the site, and there can be no vehicle washing or mechanical work on site.

The ZBA also held the initial public hearing for a project at 403-405 Broadway seeking to expand the function facility of the existing restaurant on the second floor, and split the existing third-floor apartment unit into two units. The project architect noted that the existing unit is cavernous and difficult to rent.

The new plans call for a three-bedroom and a two-bedroom unit in the existing space.

The Broadway project will be before the Planning Board for a recommendation on Tuesday, Oct. 28 before coming back to the ZBA for possible approvals on Wednesday, Nov. 12.