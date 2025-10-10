Councilor Brown garners local union support for District 8 City Council bid

District 8 City Councilor Calvin T. Brown has announced the endorsements of several labor organization for his re-election campaign this week. To date, his campaign has been endorsed of by the Greater Boston Labor Council, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local No. 2222, the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589, supported by the Heat and Frost Insulators & Allied Workers Local 6, and the Massachusetts & Northern New England Laborer’s District Council.

In a letter to Councilor Brown, Local No.2222 International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Committee Local No.2222 member Andrew Farr said, “IBEW 2222 is proud to endorse Brown for his history of service to the people of Chelsea is inspiring and unimpeachable. The residents of Chelsea deserve a strong District 8 City Councilor. We know that Calvin will continue to represent the people of Chelsea with dedication and distinction. We are happy to stand beside him and fight for the working people.”

Together, unions represent more than 100,000 hardworking families throughout every neighborhood in Greater Boston. We stand for opportunity, equity, and safety. We’re hotel workers, construction workers, healthcare workers, janitors, teachers, and more. We are also voters. Our labor champions on City Councils, School Committees and in Mayors’ offices across the region are essential to creating communities where working people can live and thrive, “says Greater Boston Labor Council President, Darlene.”

“I’m appreciative and flattered that the Greater Boston Labor Council has endorsed my campaign for re-election,” said Councilor Brown. “Right now, we must set aside our differences and together to defend our democracy and build a vibrant future for the next generation. The time is ripe to unite against those who would use this moment to make themselves richer off the backs of working people. With strong partnerships, we can continue to make Greater Boston a region for all of us.

In another letter, Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589, noted their support of Councilor Brown. “It is with great pleasure the Executive Board and C.O.P.E committee of the Boston Carmen’s Union Local 589 of the Amalgamated Transit Union, AFL/CLC who represent over 6,700 worker’s voted to support Calvin T. Brown for Chelsea city Council. “Said Councilor Brown, I’m honored to have their support in my re-election bid.” He added, now mor than ever we need the strong presence of organized labor to help our families grow and succeed as we move forward.