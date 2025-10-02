BLO Presents a “Celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month”

Special to the Record

Boston Landmarks Orchestra, led by Music Director Christopher Wilkins, will present a free community concert, “A Celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month,” on Thursday, October 9 at 5:30pm at Chelsea High School. The program features Puerto Rican saxophonist and composer Edmar Colón in a performance that honors the rich musical traditions of Latin America and beyond.

Audiences will hear works by Astor Piazzolla, Bobby Capó, Manuel de Falla, William Grant Still, Louis Moreau Gottschalk, Lauren Bernofsky, David Amram, and more. Highlights include Piazzolla’s haunting Oblivión, Capó’s Soñando con Puerto Rico, and de Falla’s fiery Ritual Fire Dance.

“This concert reflects our mission to build community through great music,” says Music Director Christopher Wilkins. “By performing in Boston-area neighborhoods like Chelsea, we make live orchestral music accessible to everyone while celebrating cultural traditions that resonate deeply with our audiences.”

For more information and to RSVP, visit: https://www.landmarksorchestra.org/events/current-season/hispanic-heritage-month/

Boston Landmarks Orchestra: “Celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month”

Thursday, October 9 at 5:30pm

Chelsea High School, 299 Everett Avenue, Chelsea, MA 02150

Tickets: Free with RSVP

Boston Landmarks Orchestra | Christopher Wilkins, conductor

Edmar Colón, saxophone

Student from Chelsea High School Orchestra, Ali You, director

Program to include:

Manuel de Falla El amor brujo: Introduction & Ritual Fire Dance

William Grant Still Danzas de Panamas: Cumba

Louis Moreau Gottschalk arr. David Kempers Bamboula

Lauren Bernofsky Heart of Fire (performed with Chelsea High School students)

Astor Piazzola Oblivión

Traditional arr. David Kempers Kote moun yo

Bobby Capó Soñando con Puerto Rico

David Amram En Memoria de Chano Pozo

Boston Landmarks Orchestra was founded in 2001 by conductor and community advocate Charles Ansbacher. The orchestra comprises many of the area’s finest professional musicians. In its earliest years, the orchestra performed in such historically important settings as Fenway Park, the USS CONSTITUTION pier, Jamaica Pond, Franklin Park, Copley Square, Boston Common, and other landmark locations. Since 2007, its principal home has been at the DCR’s Hatch Memorial Shell. For more history visit landmarksorchestra.org.

Major funders of Boston Landmarks Orchestra include the Free for All Concert Fund, Liberty Mutual, the Klarman Family Foundation, and the Yawkey Foundation. These programs are supported in part by grants from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts, the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and the Boston Cultural Council, a local agency which is funded by the Massachusetts Cultural Council and administered by the Mayor’s Office of Arts + Culture for the City of Boston. WCVB Channel 5 and CRB Classical 99.5 are proud media sponsors.