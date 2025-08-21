Letter to the Editor

Tanairi Garcia — Raised by Chelsea, Fighting for Chelsea

To the Editor,

I grew up in the heart of Chelsea. I went to our public schools, walked the same streets our kids walk today, and proudly graduated from Chelsea High, before earning my Business degree and a Master’s in marketing.

My mother worked long hours in a factory, my father fixed cars as a mechanic, and together they raised five children. We didn’t have much — in fact, we had to work from a young age just to help our parents keep food on the table — but what we always had was love. That love for family, and for our neighbors, is what shaped me. It’s why I understand the struggle of our community, and why I will never forget the people who rooted me here.

I’ve carried those lessons into my life’s work and motherhood— fighting for the Chelsea I know we can be. I’ve stood for housing and labor rights, held slumlords accountable, and worked for a cleaner, greener city. I’ve fought for waterfront access, built community gardens, and pushed for clean air and a healthier environment. Our schools are close to my heart — I was honored to help hire our new Sports Director so our youth can grow with discipline, pride, and joy. I dream of building a community center for them, a safe place to learn, lead, and belong.

I fight for our elderly and veterans so they have the resources and dignity they deserve. I fight for public safety, making sure our police, fire, and 911 services have the tools they need. I fight for our economy, creating jobs that keep our residents working and our city thriving — every single one of my employees calls Chelsea home, and that makes me proud.

Chelsea raised me. Chelsea drives me. And every day, I will keep fighting for her future.

Tanairi Garcia,

District 4 City Councilor