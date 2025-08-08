Second Annual Chelsea Road Race to Kick off Chelsea Day Festivities

Special to the Record

Chelsea Recreation is excited to announce the Second annual Chelsea Road Race, a 5K race taking place on Saturday, September 6 at 9:00 a.m., starting on Arlington Street in Chelsea.

The Chelsea Road Race will serve as the official kickoff to Chelsea Day, setting the tone for a day full of community celebration and city pride. With an expected 500 runners, the race highlights Chelsea’s growing commitment to health, wellness, and togetherness.

Adding to the excitement, Bill Rodgers, Olympian and world-renowned marathoner and four-time winner of both the Boston and New York City Marathons, will help launch the race.

This year’s event is co-directed by Eduardo Rodriguez and Nikki Santos, who are looking forward to welcoming participants from Chelsea and beyond. “We can’t wait to see the energy on Arlington Street that morning,” said Santos. “It’s going to be a fantastic start to a spectacular day!”

Special thanks to the Chelsea Running Club, whose dedicated members have played a key role in organizing, promoting, and supporting the race from the start. Their passion and leadership have helped make this event a true community tradition. The Club meets every Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. in front of the Williams Building on Arlington Street and welcomes runners of all levels to join.

The race is also made possible with generous support from the Chelsea Cultural Council’s Heritage Celebrations Grant and the Chelsea Community Fund, whose contributions ensure a high-quality, inclusive event for all. Registration is just $20 per person, which includes a custom race t-shirt, medal, ribbon, and bib—a great value for a memorable community experience.

Register now online at: http://getmeregistered.com/ChelseaRoadRace or in-person at the Williams Building, 180 Walnut Street Mon-Fri 4-8:30pm and be part of a morning that celebrates fitness, culture, and Chelsea spirit!