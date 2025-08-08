News Briefs

Let it fly classic set for August 9

The Let It Fly Classic and the Chelsea Black Community (CBC), announce the 10th Annual Let It Fly Classic Basketball Scholarship Tournament is August 9 at the Chelsea High School. Tip-Off is at 9 a.m.

Over the years, this event has awarded over $70,000 in scholarships to deserving Chelsea High School graduates—not just athletes but students who lead with purpose, strive academically, and uplift their community.

This year’s Let It Fly Classic is more than a tournament—it’s part of a citywide week of activities leading up to game day in collaboration with the iconic Hoopbus and community partners. We’re not just showing up—we’re creating lasting impact that inspire long after the final buzzer.

Chelsea’s “Wild Wonders Nature Program Thrives in First Season

Chelsea Recreation is proud to celebrate the success of its first summer nature program, Wild Wonders. Created to inspire youth ages 6-15 to connect with the natural world, Wild Wonders focused on hands-on activities that explored urban ecosystems and invited youth to discover the wonders of nature in Chelsea. From local parks to hidden green spaces, the program encouraged young people to observe, question, and engage with their environment in meaningful ways.

The program took place in Voke Park, a green gem in Chelsea and was led by Arianna Perdomo, a Chelsea native and current student at the University of Maine, whose passion for youth development and the environment has shaped the program’s energy and vision. Arianna and her team worked closely with Chelsea Recreation staff and received training from a Mass Audubon naturalist to deliver high-quality, engaging lessons each week.

Support from the Harvard Museums of Natural History and the Museum of Science has added incredible depth to the program, providing resources and educational tools that have enhanced each session.

With morning and afternoon sessions that ran throughout the summer, Wild Wonders saw enthusiastic participation from youth and families. Chelsea Recreation looks forward to building on its success and continuing to connect young people with the natural world in seasons to come.

To learn more about other Chelsea Recreation programs, visit www.recreation.chelseama.gov or call 617-466-5233.