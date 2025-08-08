Chelsea Police Officer Daniel Varraso was promoted to sergeant at City Hall on Tuesday, July 29.
Varrason was sworn in by Assistant City Clerk Gabriela Solis, and was witnessed by Police Chief Keith Houghton and City Manager Fidel Maltez. Also in attendance were Varasso’s family members, including his brother, Chelsea Police Officer Joseph Varraso.
His ceremonial swearing-in, where he will be pinned by his loved ones, will be held at a later date.
Daniel Varraso Promoted to Sergeant
