Daniel Varraso Promoted to Sergeant

Chelsea Police Officer Daniel Varraso was promoted to sergeant at City Hall on Tuesday, July 29.

Varrason was sworn in by Assistant City Clerk Gabriela Solis, and was witnessed by Police Chief Keith Houghton and City Manager Fidel Maltez. Also in attendance were Varasso’s family members, including his brother, Chelsea Police Officer Joseph Varraso.

His ceremonial swearing-in, where he will be pinned by his loved ones, will be held at a later date.

City Manager Fidel Maltez congratulates Sgt. Daniel Varraso on his promotion.

Recently promoted Chelsea Police Sgt. Daniel Varraso with his brother, Chelsea Officer Joseph Varraso.