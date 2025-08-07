August is National Emergency Management Awareness Month

Chelsea’s Director of Emergency Management Steve Staffier is raising awareness of the importance of Emergency Management for municipalities this August in the spirit of National Emergency Awareness Month. This industry-wide month serves as an opportunity for Directors to communicate about the purpose of emergency management, and for Director Staffier, the role of emergency managers to keep residents safe.

Director Staffier said, ”As Director of Emergency Management, I am responsible for coordinating all activities related to preparing for, responding to, and recovering from emergencies and disasters within the city. In a nut-shell, when a disaster strikes, my role is to help the people of Chelsea understand their risk, build resilience, navigate crises, and know what to do.”

The often behind-the-scenes work of an emergency management director includes developing plans, conducting training, coordinating with police, fire, and other departments, as well as educating the public, and managing resources during an emergency.

Director Staffier was sworn in as the City of Chelsea’s Emergency Management Director during the COVID-19 pandemic. Upon his arrival, he immediately launched and operated a COVID-Isolation Center in partnership with the City of Revere. The Isolation Center became a model for the region after operating for just six months.

“Director Staffier is a problem solver-the person you call 24/7, 365 days a year, when an incident requires coordination across multiple services, agencies, or disciplines, even beyond traditional public safety,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez.

Director Staffier’s other accomplishments include multi-departmental efforts to: establish Chelsea’s Emergency Housing/Sheltering Program to provide temporary stable housing for residents temporarily displaced from their homes as a result of a disaster such as a fire or flood; launch the City’s Safetynet Tracking Program that assists Chelsea’s public safety officials in quickly locating individuals with cognitive impairments through the monitoring of tracker bracelets; and develop the Chelsea’s Citywide Emergency Evacuation Plan that outlines coordinated steps for city officials to follow during an evacuation, detailing communication methods, leadership roles, and emergency procedures to ensure public safety.

For more information, visit www.chelseama.gov or contact Director Staffier at [email protected]