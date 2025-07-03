Obituaries 7-3-25

James “Jamie” G. Horgan

Co-owner and operator of Pine Valley Golf Course

It is with great sadness that we announce the departing of our dear family member James Gerard Horgan on May 19, 2025 at age 48, affectionately known by those closest to him as Jamie.

Most recently, Jamie was co-owner and operator of Pine Valley Golf Course in Pelham, NH. A talented and seasoned cook, it was his vision and involvement that spearheaded the renovations to build out a completely accessible restaurant on the grounds. Jamie was financially astute and generous. He was not attached to material things and preferred simplicity.

Jamie resided with the Gloor family in Pelham since he sold his condo in Lowell about 5 years ago, grew up in Chelsea, MA graduated from Chelsea High School, and spent many summers in PEI, Canada visiting extended family. He loved to drive, wander, and explore. Rushing was not in Jamie’s vocabulary—he preferred to take his time and enjoy his surroundings, yet when engaging in sports like baseball and hockey, he was quick on the field and agile on the ice. He demonstrated strength and skill when practicing kung fu. He was an incredible singer and gifted actor, who in his youth, starred in a local production of West Side Story as the lead character, Tony. He had an exceptional memory—he only needed to see a movie twice to have every line, inflection, and interaction memorized. In fact, he was naturally good at anything he tried doing.

From his childhood, Jamie was curious about how things worked and was eager to take them apart. He enjoyed video and board games, loved puzzles, and was an avid reader as well. He loved learning and took courses at Boston University, University of Southern Maine, and Middlesex Community College. An Army veteran, Jamie served for four and half years including a tour in Afghanistan. Through his service, he formed bonds with colleagues in Germany and Texas.

Jamie is survived by his parents, Marie (Wedge) and Stephen Horgan of Chelsea, MA; his sister and brother-in-law Amy and Scott Gloor of Pelham NH; his sister and brother-in-law Danielle and Jorge Pazos of Chelsea, MA; his sister Bridget Horgan of Chelsea, MA; his brother Joshua Horgan of RI; and his brother by choice, Joey Bouche.

He fiercely loved his nieces and nephews: Aurora, Brianna, River, and Jeremiah Gloor with whom he resided; Christopher Pazos and his wife Kaitlyn; Emily, Jacob, and Nathaniel Pazos; and his 2 great-nephews, Easton and Myles Pazos. He is also survived by his paternal grandmother, Rita (Paone) Horgan and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

One of Jamie’s favorite places in the world was El Paso, Texas. If you happen to go there, stop by Carlos and Mickey’s for a taco and a local beer and toast to him! Jamie shared his medical records with doctors and researchers with the hope of helping others with similar conditions, his final gift to the world.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. E-condolences at www.pelhamfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Neurofibromatosis and Schwannomatosis Research Fund at https://giving.massgeneral.org/donate/nsrf or Caregivers Support at the Manchester VA https://www.cdceportal.va.gov/donate_online (please indicate that you would like to donate to FCP 4040 or Caregiver Support in the notes section). Arrangements by the PELHAM FUNERAL HOME – PELHAM – NH – (603) 635-3333.

Robert E. “Bob” Shoemaker

Retired Everett Police Sgt., owned The Tax Office in Everett for 20 Years

Robert E. “Bob” Shoemaker passed away in the care and comfort of his home in Taunton on Monday afternoon, June 23, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. He was 82 years of age.

Born in Winthrop, the son of the late William M. and Clementine (Dioguardi) Shoemaker, Bob grew up in Everett, attended Everett Public Schools and graduated from Everett High School in 1961. He went on to study Biology at Salem State University, receiving both an undergraduate degree and a Masters Degree. After college he joined the Everett Police Department. He retired from the EPD as a Sgt., after serving 19 years on the force. During his time as a police officer, Bob taught biology and police science courses at Bunker Hill Community College. He worked for the IRS and a few tax preparer companies before finally opening his own business. He owned and operated The Tax Office in Everett for over 20 years before finally retiring in 2018.

Bob was a late Chelsea Alderman and a longtime member of the Kiwanis Club in Chelsea. He will be fondly remembered by all of his family and friends.

The former husband of Loretta J. Shoemaker of Chelsea, he was the beloved father of Matthew R. Shoemaker of Everett, Erik S. Shoemaker and Kurt R. Shoemaker, both of Chelsea, longtime boyfriend of Margaret A. Corbett of Taunton; dear brother of William J. Shoemaker of Connecticut and the late John R. Shoemaker and Marjorie A. Shoemaker. Bob is also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews.

Relatives and friends attended visiting hours at the Carafa Family Funeral Home, 389 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Monday June 30 and Funeral Services were conducted in the Funeral Home on Tuesday, July 1. Interment followed at the family grave in Glenwood Cemetery in Everett.