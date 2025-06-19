News The Road to Denver by Record Staff • June 19, 2025 • 0 Comments Members of the Chelsea contingent heading to Denver for the National Civic League’s All-America City Award Program are, from left, Chelsea Police Sgt. Star Chung, City Manager Fidel Maltez, Director of Housing & Community Development, Ben Cares, Executive Assistant, City Manager’s Office, Grace Agosto, Commissioner of Public Works Cate Fox-Lent, Deputy Director of Housing and Community Development, Emily Granoff, Director of Public Health, Flor Amaya, Health and Human Services Director Tracy Nowicki, and Chelsea Housing Authority Director of Operations Matt Frank. Back row, right, are City Councilor Lisa Santagate, TND Associate Director of Community Building Jose Iraheta, and City of Chelsea Technical Lead for Information Technology Denise Ortega.