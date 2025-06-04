News in Brief

Final paving of Upper Broadway to begin June 8

The City of Chelsea Department of Public Works (DPW) has announced the final phase of the Upper Broadway surface reconstruction project will conclude with overnight paving work scheduled between Sunday, June 8, and Wednesday, June 11, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. each night.

Residents in the work zone are asked to remove all vehicles from Broadway and any marked side streets. Cones and signage will be placed to indicate the first section to be paved. Paving will occur in stages, starting at City Hall Avenue and moving north, according to DPW officials.

Over the past two years, the city’s Broadway corridor from City Hall Avenue to the Revere city line has undergone a major reconstruction project performed by MassDOT and its contractor Aqualine Utility.

“The Chelsea DPW is grateful to the residents and businesses of Upper Broadway for their patience during this two-year project,” said Chelsea DPW Commissioner Cate Fox-Lent. “We completed this project to provide our residents with a Broadway corridor they deserve – one that features reset curbing, new sidewalks, clearly marked crosswalks, wheelchair ramps, tree plantings, traffic signal upgrades, and a complete rebuilding of the road from the ground up.”

Other key infrastructure improvements include: the installation of a new drainage system to reduce flooding during heavy rain, improve public health and sanitation, and extend roadway life; and a fiber optic conduit, which will enhance internet connectivity for the community.

This final paving will be followed shortly by new line striping, also expected to take place overnight. Chelsea residents can expect to see a new bike lane along Broadway, as well as clearly marked bus stops in the near future.

This project has been funded through the Commonwealth’s Transportation Improvement Program and is part of the City’s continued effort to create safe, accessible transit options for all—including pedestrians, cyclists, bus riders, and drivers.

For questions about the Upper Broadway surface reconstruction project, please contact Fox-Lent at [email protected].

Bicycle Rodeo for Kids

Grab your helmets and hop on your bikes because Chelsea Recreation’s Fourth Annual Bike Rodeo rolls into Chelsea on Saturday, June 14 from 11am-1pm at the Mary C Burke Complex, located at 300 Crescent Avenue. Open to children ages 5-11, this exciting event is all about building confidence and safety on two wheels. Kids learn essential bike handling skills, safety tips, and helmet fitting all through interactive stations. Children are asked to bring their own bike and helmet to participate in multiple activities and skills areas. Rain date is Saturday, June 21.

The Chelsa Bike Rodeo is proudly supported by the Massachusetts Safe Routes to Schools, with special assistance from the Chelsea Police Department, who is bringing their Copsicle truck to serve free ice cream to all participants. Whether your child is just starting to ride or already a pro, this is a can’t miss event for a safer summer. Pre-registration is strongly recommended. Register online: register.communitypass.net/Chelsea; email: [email protected] or in-person: Williams Building 180 Walnut Street, Mon-Fri 4-8:30pm Sat. 9-4:30pm. Tel. 617-466-5233.