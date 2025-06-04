Faith and Fortune

Elliot and Donna Katzman receive Jewish Journal’s prestigious award

By Cary Shuman

Elliot and Donna Katzman receive the Honorable Menschion

Award at the Jewish Journal’s Menschions and Martinis Dinner

held May 28 at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott.

The Jewish Journal’s Menschions and Martinis event honors members of the community who make exceptional contributions through their work, volunteer efforts and philanthropy.

Elliot and Donna Katzman are perfect examples of the high standards for the esteemed “Honorable Menschions” Award that they received at the dinner held May 28 at Congregation Shirat Hayam in Swampscott.

The Katzmans’ incredible generosity is well known in Chelsea, where the Katzman Family Center for Living is named in their honor. Their benevolence and dedication have also been acknowledged at Saint John’s Prep in Danvers, the alma mater of the Katzmans’ two sons, Matthew and David – and the elite educational institution where Elliot served for nine years on the school’s board of trustees. Elliot also served commendably at his own alma mater as a member of the Salem State University board of trustees.

‘Amazing People’

Steven Rosenberg, award- winning writer and publisher of the Jewish Journal, said the Rosenberg family (which operated Murray and Eddy’s Delicatessen on Broadway) and the Katzman family have known each other for many years.

“I now have the pleasure of introducing Donna and Elliot Katzman,” Rosenberg began the awards ceremony. “I’ve known the Katzman family all of my life. Elliot’s parents and my parents were good friends and had much in common. They valued honesty, friendship, education, hard work, family, and Jewish tradition.”

“Elliot and Donna Katzman are amazing people,” said Rosenberg. “They grew up in Chelsea and began dating when they were at Chelsea High School. They married and are role models for interfaith couples. Their motto has always been that philanthrophy is a common value for each of their faiths.”

Rosenberg reflected on the successful professional careers of the two honorees. “Elliot became an entrepreneur and worked as an executive for several start-ups before moving into venture capital,” related Rosenberg. “Donna worked in early childhood education and taught in Catholic elementary schools. She also taught Hebrew school at Temple Emmanuel in North Andover. They have two sons and seven grandchildren.”

A humble acceptance speech praising his wife

“Donna elected me to speak on behalf of both of us – and whatever Donna wants, Donna gets,” jested Elliot, drawing laughter from the audience.

Elliot noted the Jewish Journal’s mantle of importance in the Jewish community throughout the region. He then recognized the family members in attendance, including four of their grandchildren, whom they love “to the moon and back.”

“We’re blessed to have two amazing daughters-in-law in addition to our two fabulous sons,” said Elliot. “Donna and I are truly blessed to have the mothers of our grandchildren to be as special as they are.”

Elliot traced the couple’s relationship back to the summer between their junior and senior year.

“We dated in high school. We fell in love very quickly and then we realized we had a potential problem,” related Elliot. “Today interfaith marriages are fairly common. At that time [in the mid-to-late 1970s], it was in the 20 percent range. For whatever reasons, I felt the importance of making sure that we did, if we were going to get married, whatever we could to sustain the Jewish religion. So Donna and I had a very important conversation, hoping that we get married some years down the road and here we are, 52 years ago at 17 years old. I can’t say enough for what Donna has done for our family.”

Elliot fondly recalled Donna driving their sons “three times a week” to Hebrew school in Andover.

“Donna has been the rock of our family,” lauded Elliot. “We led an interfaith life, and it’s very important to recognize that – I think we may be role models, at our stage of life, we were pioneers, and we both have embraced each other’s faith. To this day, I think it’s important for all of us to understand the importance of what interfaith marriage means. It’s real, and the more we embrace it and support what is happening today, the better it will be for the world for Judaism.”

Looking over at his wife who was standing adjacent to him at the podium, Elliot concluded his speech, saying, “I just want to say thank you to my mensch.”

The audience responded with warm applause as Elliot and Donna Katzman walked back to their seats in the temple’s sanctuary. It was a moment and a night to cherish for the Katzmans, who have given so much of themselves to help others through their kindness, honorableness, and philanthrophy.

And this uplifting story of success and camaraderie all began in Chelsea years ago.