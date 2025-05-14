United States Postal Service Officials Remind Customers to Check and Maintain Their Mailboxes

Special to the Record

With National Mailbox Improvement Week approaching (May 18 – May 24), the U.S. Postal Service is encouraging customers to inspect, maintain, and upgrade their mailboxes to help ensure safe, secure, and efficient mail delivery.

“Customer’s mailboxes are the first point of contact for receiving birthday cards, letters, and important documents,” said Acting Postmaster General and CEO Doug Tulino. “A well-maintained mailbox helps to ensure that every package and parcel makes it to its intended destination safely and efficiently.”

Each year, USPS designates the third week of May as Mailbox Improvement Week to encourage customers to examine and, where necessary, improve the appearance of their mailboxes. Through regular mailbox maintenance efficient mail delivery, enhanced neighborhood curb appeal, and improved Postal Service operations are better ensured.

Mailbox care tips

The Postal Service annually calls attention to Mailbox Improvement Week because of the wear and tear that occurs to mailboxes throughout the year. Some of the typical activities homeowners may need to do include:

• Replacing loose hinges on a mailbox door.

• Repainting a mailbox that may have rusted or has started to peel.

• Remounting a loosened mailbox post.

• Replacing or adding house numbers

Keeping security top-of-mind

USPS partners with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service to keep postal employees, the mail stream, and the American public safe, prevent incidents through education and awareness and enforce the laws that protect our nation’s mail network.

Tips to secure your mail include:

• Promptly pick up your mail : Try not to leave letters and packages in your mailbox or at your door for any length of time.

• Report mailbox vandalism : If you see someone actively tampering with a mailbox, immediately report it to the police.

If you know of someone who committed an act of mailbox vandalism, report it to Postal Inspectors at 1-877-876-2455.

Learn more at: How to Set Up & Mount a Mailbox

Extending mailbox reach through Informed Delivery by USPS

With Informed Delivery, customers can see photos of their mail before it arrives and receive notifications when it’s delivered. Customers can also get Daily Digest emails that preview their mail and packages scheduled to arrive soon. Additionally, Informed Delivery allows customers to track and manage their packages in one convenient place.

Informed Delivery is free, simple to set up and available to all customers who have a residential, business, or PO Box address in an eligible ZIP Code.

Learn more about Informed Delivery at: Informed Delivery by USPS