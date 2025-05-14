Police Department Honors Retirement of K9 Brutt, Remembers Former Officer Bruttaniti

Special to the Record

Courtesy Photo

On Monday, the Chelsea Police Department celebrated Comfort K9 Brutt’s Retirement and remembered Officer John Bruttaniti on the anniversary of his passing on May 12, 2016.

On Monday, the Chelsea Police Department gathered to honor the retirement of Comfort K9 Brutt, a beloved and vital member of their team who served faithfully alongside Sergeant David Delaney. Brutt’s calming presence and tireless support touched countless lives in our community, offering comfort in times of crisis and bringing smiles wherever he went.

This day holds even deeper significance as it marks the 9th anniversary of the passing of Officer John Bruttaniti, whose legacy continues to shape the department. Brutt was named in honor of Officer Bruttaniti—a tribute to his dedication, compassion, and lasting impact on all who knew him.

Department officials said they were especially honored to be joined by Karen Bruttaniti, John’s sister, who helped the department reflect on his life and celebrate Brutt’s remarkable journey. The bond between Sergeant Delaney and Brutt is one built on trust, care, and service—values that mirror the very heart of what Officer Bruttaniti stood for, they added.