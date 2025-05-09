Katzman Family Center for Living receives Deficiency-Free Survey

The Katzman Family Center for Living, operated by Chelsea Jewish Lifecare and an affiliate of Legacy Lifecare, announced that it recently achieved a deficiency-free survey. This designation, conducted by the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, means that the skilled nursing residence adheres to the highest standards of care, safety, and quality, with no violations or deficiencies.

“We are so pleased to have earned a deficiency-free survey,” said Ginny Person, Licensed Nursing Home Administrator at Katzman Family Center for Living. “This achievement would not have been possible without the hard work, dedication, and loyalty of every single person on our staff. The survey highlights our commitment to providing exceptional, high-quality care to our residents.”

Person noted that the survey is a valuable tool for prospective residents and families. “Receiving a deficiency-free survey means individuals can expect the highest level of care,” explained Person. “This is an important consideration when choosing short-term rehab, long-term care, and memory support.”

Katzman Family Center for Living, the flagship property of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, was founded to create individualized care in a real home setting. After undergoing a dramatic $16 million renovation, the skilled nursing residence reflects the Green House® model of care, with an abundance of open spaces, natural light, and kitchens on every floor. For more information about the Katzman Family Center for Living, please visit the Chelsea Jewish Lifecare website.

Chelsea Jewish Lifecare is redefining senior care and re-envisioning what life should be like for those living with disabling conditions. The eldercare community includes a wide array of skilled and short-term rehab residences, ALS, MS and ventilator dependent specialized care residences, traditional and specialized assisted living options, memory care, independent living, adult day health, and homecare and hospice agencies that deliver customized and compassionate care.

Legacy Lifecare Inc. is a nonprofit management resources collaborative that provides small-to-mid-sized organizations with the infrastructure needed to succeed in today’s complex senior care environment. In addition to Chelsea Jewish Lifecare of Chelsea and Peabody, other affiliates include JGS Lifecare of Longmeadow, Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Jamaica Plain, Elizabeth Seton Residence and Marillac Residence of Wellesley, Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living of Newton, Sophia Snow Place of West Roxbury and Saint Joseph Living Center of Windham, CT.