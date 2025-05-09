CHS AVID, Early College Programs host first annual Mock Interview Forum 

The AVID Program and Early College Programs proudly collaborated with MassHire and MEFA Pathways to host the first annual Mock Interview Forum on Wednesday, April 30. The event brought together students and professionals from a wide range of industries for a day of career readiness and skill building.

Held in a supportive and professional setting, at MEFA Pathways offices, 60 State Street Boston, MA, the forum gave students the invaluable opportunity to participate in two mock interviews with industry professionals. The goal: to help students sharpen their interview techniques, build confidence, and gain insight into real-world expectations.

Participants were matched with professionals representing diverse career paths—from government to sales and business to education, computer science and medicine, and beyond. This intentional pairing allowed students to receive tailored feedback relevant to their interests and goals. Some of the companies represented were: Lonza, Chase Bank, City of Chelsea, Microsoft, Sasaki Foundation, National Aviation Academy, Tufts University School of Dental Medicine, TJX, Rosetta Languages, City Year and more!

Organizers from all partner organizations emphasized the importance of early exposure to professional environments. “Mock interviews are a critical step in preparing students not just to land a job, but to approach their future with confidence and clarity,” said CHS AVID and Internship Manager Jackie Boyd.

The event marked a successful first run for what is expected to become an annual tradition supporting student growth and career readiness.