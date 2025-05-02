News in Brief

Applications now available for city air conditioner program

The city recently announced that applications are now open for the AC Unit Program. This initiative provides free air conditioning units to help eligible low-income households stay cool during the summer, regardless of immigration status.

Due to limited supply, the city will conduct a weighted lottery to select recipients.

Priority will be given to applicants who:

Are at high risk of heat-related illness, such as: people with disabilities, children, pregnant individuals and/or seniors (65+)

Rent

Do not currently have an AC unit

Are veterans

The city encourages resident to apply if:

Your household does not have an air conditioner

Your household income is at or below 30% of the HUD Area Median Income

Please note, applicants will be excluded if:

You have previously received an AC through this program

You live in a building with central AC

Submit one application per household. If you rent a room, only include the family members who live in the same room. If you have any questions or need assistance completing the online application, please call (617) 366-2409 for support.

Chelsea Day to feature talk with artist Ben Sloat

Be the Change, the first-ever outdoor contemporary art exhibit at City Hall, was originally launched in The Fenway in the fall of 2024. This impactful exhibit will be on display in Chelsea through May 19. More info about this project is at https://jewisharts.org/theme/be-the-change/

Celebrate the intersection of Jewish American and Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Months with the city on Chelsea Day, May 4 at City Hall with Be the Change artist Ben Sloat. He will share how his Taiwanese Jewish identity informs his work, and what it means to be part of this justice themed show. Reception includes a local favorite, Katz’s Bagels, inventors of the pizza bagel.

Register at https://vilnashul.org/events/event/celebrating-shared-cultures-through-art

The event is scheduled to run from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Born and raised in New York City, Sloat earned degrees from UC Berkeley and SMFA/Tufts. His work has been shown in venues such as the Havana Biennial (Matanzas), Radium Art Center (Busan), Kunsthal Charlottenborg (Copenhagen), Museum of Fine Arts (Boston), Dublin City Gallery/The Hugh Lane (Dublin), Peabody Essex Museum (Salem), Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (Richmond), and the Queens Museum. Solo exhibitions include those at Das Klohauschen (Munich), Steven Zevitas Gallery (Boston); Coop Gallery (Nashville), Galerie Laroche/Joncas (Montreal), Gallery 126 (Galway), Front Gallery (Oakland), and the American Cultural Center (Taipei).

Ben Sloat’s website: https://www.bensloat.com/

Lynn man charged with Chelsea murder

Carlos Utrera, 27, of Lynn, was arraigned on several charges, including first-degree murder, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday morning at 40 Watts Street.

Chelsea Police detectives, working in collaboration with State Police detectives from the Suffolk County District Attorney’s office, arrested Utrera later in the day on Saturday.

This arrest follows a swift and coordinated investigation by Chelsea Police and the Suffolk County State Police Detective Unit, according to Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. The investigation remains active as authorities continue to pursue all leads related to this incident.

“We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for violent acts in our community are held accountable,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton. “I want to thank our detectives and the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office for their immediate and tireless work on this case.”

Shortly after 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, Chelsea Police Officers responded to the area of 40 Watts Street following a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located a 20-year-old male victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Despite life-saving efforts, the victim was pronounced dead, according to police.

On Monday, Utrera was charged with first-degree murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and carrying a loaded firearm without a license in Chelsea District Court. He was ordered held without bail and is due back in Chelsea District Court on June 12 for a probable cause hearing.