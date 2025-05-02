Deputy City Manager selected to participate in the prestigious Leadership ICMA 2025 program

Special to the Record

Devon Fields, Deputy City Manager of Operations, has been selected as one of 35 municipal government leaders nationwide to participate in the prestigious Leadership ICMA 2025 program.

Courtesy Photo

Deputy City Manager Devon Fields.

This competitive selection highlights Fields’ exemplary leadership and commitment to advancing local government operations in Chelsea, according to City Manager Fidel Maltez.

As the Deputy City Manager of Operations, Fields oversees several key departments, including Inspectional Services, Human Resources, Housing and Community Development, Permitting and Land Use Planning, and the Office of the City Clerk. In the last year, she has worked with these departments to realize increased operational efficiency, enhanced community engagement, and more effective service delivery.

The Leadership ICMA program, hosted by the International City/County Management Association (ICMA), aims to equip rising leaders in local government with the knowledge, skills, and connections to drive innovative and effective solutions in their communities. The 2025 cohort was chosen from a pool of applicants across the country, recognizing individuals who have demonstrated outstanding leadership potential and a commitment to public service excellence.

The year-long Leadership ICMA program kicked off in April 2025 in Milwaukee, WI, and will provide participants with a comprehensive curriculum, including in-person sessions, virtual training, and networking opportunities. Throughout the program, participants will engage with industry leaders, experts, and peers to explore key topics such as strategic management, public policy, community engagement, and organizational effectiveness.

“I am honored to be selected for Leadership ICMA 2025,” said Fields. “This is an exciting opportunity to learn from peers and experts across the country, and to bring back valuable insights and strategies that will benefit the City of Chelsea and our residents. I’m proud to represent the City as part of this cohort.”

The Leadership ICMA program is designed to develop the next generation of local government executives. Participants will engage in comprehensive training, leadership development, and networking opportunities, enabling them to create lasting impacts in their communities. The final capstone project completed by each participant will contribute to the body of work around pressing issues in public administration today.

“We are thrilled to see Devon recognized for this opportunity,” said Maltez. “Her positivity, dedication to public service, and commitment to the City of Chelsea make her an ideal candidate for this program. We are confident that her participation will bring even greater success to our community.”