Zonta Club Donates $500 to Police Prom Dress Initiative

The Chelsea Police Department recently announced a generous $500 donation from the Zonta Club to support its “Chelsea’s PROMise,” an effort aimed at helping local students attend prom without the financial burden of buying or renting a dress.

Courtesy Photo

Members of the Chelsea Zonta Club donating $500 to the Chelsea Police Department’s prom

dress initiative.

Launched by the Chelsea Police Department and supported by the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce, the initiative has already collected nearly 100 formal dresses through community donations. The goal is simple yet powerful: to ensure students in Chelsea have the opportunity to experience prom with confidence and style—regardless of financial barriers.

“We wanted to do more than just protect and serve—we wanted to uplift,” said Chelsea Police Chief Keith Houghton, who, along with the department’s social media team, spearheaded the Prom drive. “With the help of local organizations and businesses, we’ve turned a simple idea into something truly impactful. The generosity of the Zonta Club brings us one step closer to making prom a dream come true for so many deserving young students.”

The Chelsea Chamber of Commerce has been instrumental in coordinating fundraising efforts and will host a few special dress selection events throughout the month of April where Chelsea High School students can browse and choose their perfect gown in a boutique-style setting. As the initiative enters its next phase, the Chelsea Police Department continues to accept dress donations and financial contributions to help offset additional prom-related costs.

Zonta is a non-partisan, non- religious organization. Zonta Clubs are found across the USA, and worldwide, and virtually. Members work together on projects and advocacy to improve the lives of women, locally, nationally and internationally. Zonta is a Consultative member of the UN, active in policies and work that improve women’s lives. They provide scholarships for women and girls, and they support International and local service projects. For more information on Zonta, visit: https://chelsea.zontadistrict1.org/ For more information or to get involved, please contact the Chelsea Police Department through its social media pages or via email at [email protected] or the Chelsea Chamber of Commerce at (617) 884-4877.