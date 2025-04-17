Chelsea Ward 2 to Hold Democratic Caucus to Elect Delegates and Alternates

Special to the Record

Chelsea Ward 2 Democrats will be holding their Caucus on April 26, at the Chelsea Public Library. Registration starts at 9:30 am, meeting at 10 am. The purpose is to elect delegates and alternates for the State convention scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

This year’s Convention will be a platform convention, where we will meet to vote on the party priorities for the next four years.

Those interested in getting involved with the Chelsea Ward 2 Committee, or have questions about membership, should feel free to reach out to Calvin Brown at 617-466-1548 or Beth Novak at [email protected].