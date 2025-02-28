Appreciation

Steven G. Clayman, 82

By Cary Shuman

Chelsea residents are fondly remembering Steven G. Clayman, a successful entrepreneur and real estate developer who was proud of his roots in this city.

Mr. Clayman died Feb. 3, 2025, at the age of 82. He was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle.

Mr. Clayman graduated in 1960 from Chelsea High School where he was an honor roll student and a fine track and basketball athlete. He went on to attend two of the nation’s most prestigious educational institutions, Tufts University, where he majored in electrical engineering, and Dartmouth College’s Tuck School of Business, where he received his MBA degree and met his future wife, Nancy.

Nancy Clayman said in the Jewish Journal about her husband, Steven, “My husband had a zest for life I witnessed through all our years together. His primary focus was always family, followed closely by an interest in and caring for friends, co-workers, and, yes, strangers who crossed his path. If he was your friend, you felt his presence, his focus on you, his loyalty and support. As a stranger – a restaurant server, an Uber driver, someone down and out looking for help on the sidewalks of Boston – you felt seen.”

Steven Clayman became a real estate and business partner with his younger brother, the late Richard I. Clayman, a popular alderman-at-large and accomplished attorney who had a law firm in Chelsea. Together they helped Chelsea people and residents in neighboring communities such as Revere find excellent housing opportunities while always maintaining their residential properties with the utmost care and personal pride.

Former Chelsea City Manager Jay Ash said he knew Steven and Richard Clayman since his days as a youth and a neighbor on Cottage Street. Ash maintained a lifelong connection with the brothers.

“Although the less well known of the Clayman brothers, Steven was every bit the supporter of Chelsea and its residents that his brother, Richie, was,” said Ash, CEO of the Massachusetts Competitive Partnership. “I had many discussions with Steven over decades, and what he rung out was that he was proud of being from Chelsea and wanted to contribute to its continued advancement.”

Former Chelsea High director of athletics Frank DePatto expressed his condolences to the Clayman family on their loss.

“I was so sorry to hear of Steven’s passing,” said DePatto. “Steven was a wonderful person who would do a favor for you in a minute. The Clayman brothers were great supporters of this city and always spoke with great affection and adoration about growing up in Chelsea, attending school here, and working with others to help move the city forward.”

Councilor-at-Large Leo Robinson said he will call upon his colleagues for a moment of silence at the next council meeting in tribute to Mr. Clayman’s contributions to Chelsea over his lifetime.

“Steven was a gentleman and successful businessman who was supportive of Chelsea throughout his life,” said Councilor Robinson.

(Information from the Jewish Journal was used in this story).