City Provides Information on Parking Sticker Program

Chelsea residents are down to the final few weeks before their 2024 residential parking stickers expire on Feb. 28. The renewal period for the stickers opened on Jan. 1.

Stickers will be free in January and February; however, beginning March 1, they will cost $10, no exceptions per City Ordinance, “Section 13-4.2. Residential parking stickers.” Stickers will remain free year-round for those 65 years and older, residents with disabilities, and veterans.

Residents can submit their renewal applications online through the City’s Parking Pass Portal at chelseama.cmrpay.com. To proceed with an online application, residents must create a new Parking Pass Portal account due to a portal upgrade to improve the user experience for Chelsea residents.

Three Ways to Renew:

1. Online (Recommended) – Save time and avoid the lines by renewing stickers online at chelseama.cmrpay.com.

2. By Mail – Mail an application to the Parking Department, Chelsea City Hall, 500 Broadway, Room 209, Chelsea, MA.

Please note: Due to the unpredictability of the United States Post Office (USPS), the City cannot guarantee residents who wait until February to renew their stickers will receive their 2025 sticker before February 28, 2025. Residents can make sure their name is on their mailbox to better ensure mail delivery by the USPS.

3. In Person – Visit the Parking Department at Chelsea City Hall, but be prepared for long wait times, and be aware that the line could close early at the discretion of the City Clerk.

To accommodate a high-volume of customers during the renewal period, the Parking Department will observe the following extended hours of operation:

February 24, 26 and 27: from 4 – 6 p.m. in the City Clerk’s office.

March 3, 5 and 6: from 4 – 6 p.m. in the City Clerk’s office.

City Hall’s regular hours of operations are Monday, Wednesday, and Thursday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.; Tuesday 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.; and Friday 8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Eligibility Requirements:

To qualify for a Chelsea Residential Parking Sticker, applicants must be a resident of Chelsea and the registered owner of the vehicle. They will need to provide:

A valid MA registration; and

A valid driver’s license (with your current Chelsea address); or

A utility bill (no older than 60 days) if your driver’s license is not current. Credit card and bank statements – or any other bill – will not be accepted.

Municipal Residential Parking Stickers Price Comparison

Everett: Parking stickers are free during the months of January and February, and $10 beginning March 1.

Revere: Resident stickers are $10; For 65+ they are free

Somerville: Resident stickers are $40

Medford: Resident stickers are $10; For 65+ they are free

Malden: Resident stickers are $10; For 65+ they are free

Lynn: Resident stickers are $20; For 65+, those with disabilities, and veterans they are 25% off.

For questions about the 2025 Renewal Process for Chelsea’s Residential Parking Stickers, please contact Chelsea 311 at 617-466-4209.