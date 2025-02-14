Indian National Sentenced For Making False Statements In An Application For A U.S. Passport And To Federal Agents

An Indian national living in Chelsea was sentenced yesterday in federal court in Boston for making false statements in an application for a U.S. passport and making false statements to federal agents.

Sharn Parzival, 25, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Richard G. Stearns to time served (approximately five months) and one year of supervised release. Parzival is subject to deportation. In December 2024, Parzival pleaded guilty to an Information.

On Jan. 31, 2023, Parzival submitted an application for a U.S. passport at a post office in Somerville, Mass. In the application he claimed to have been born in Maryland and declared under penalty of perjury that he was a citizen or national of the United States. As proof of identity and citizenship, Parzival submitted copies of a Massachusetts driver’s license and a purported Maryland birth certificate. The investigation revealed, however, that Parzival had entered the country in 2021 from India on a non-immigrant student Visa but had thereafter been expelled by the school he was attending. Further investigation revealed that the birth certificate was fraudulent and that Maryland had never issued a birth certificate in Parzival’s name.

On April 26, 2023, Parzival went to the office of the U.S. Department of State (DOS) in Boston to inquire about the status of his passport application. He agreed to be interviewed by DOS agents and made a number of false statements, including that he had been born in Maryland, that he had no affiliation with India and that he had never applied for a Visa. A fingerprint analyst subsequently compared Parzival’s fingerprints to fingerprints that he provided when he applied for the Visa in India and concluded that they matched.

United States Attorney Leah B. Foley and Matthew O’Brien, Special Agent in Charge of U.S. Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, Boston Field Office made the announcement. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert E. Richardson of the Major Crimes Unit prosecuted the case.