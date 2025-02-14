Clinton Street Park Named for Jaime M. Hernandez

By Adam Swift

One of the city’s newest parks, a 27,000-square-foot space in the Mill Hill Neighborhood at 88 Clinton Street, will be named for the late Chelsea resident Jaime M. Hernandez.

The city council approved naming the park after Hernandez, who died last October, at its meeting on Monday night.

“In the fall of 2024, the City and GreenRoots launched a robust community naming process, engaging over 500 residents in selecting a name for the park,” stated City Manager Fidel Maltez. “The community overwhelming chose to honor Mr. Jaime M. Hernandez, a beloved Chelsea resident and community leader whose 30-year journey in Chelsea made a lasting impact on our city, and who sadly passed away on October 21, 2024.”

Hernandez was born in San Vicente, El Salvador and was a devoted family man whose love for his wife, Reina, and their children, Danielamarina and Jaime Jose, was the foundation of his life, Maltez said.

“His deep ties to Chelsea and his tireless support for his hometown in El Salvador reflected his commitment to serving others,” Maltez stated. “Jaime’s passion for sports, volunteer work, and fostering community connections inspired all who knew him. He was a vibrant leader whose generosity continues to resonate within our community.”

Naming the park after Hernandez reflects not only his legacy, but also the city’s commitment to integrating the diverse cultures and stories of its residents in the fabric of Chelsea’s future, Maltez added.

The project at 88 Clinton Street was completed at the end of December.

“This new open space will serve as a refuge from extreme heat, a place for community gathering, and a celebration of the natural beauty of Mill Creek,” said Maltez.

The park is designed to promote climate resilience through green infrastructure, provide spaces for intergenerational use, and offer opportunities for reflection, education, and community connection.