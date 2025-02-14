Chelsea Women’s Commission to Host International Women’s Day Event

Special to the Record

The Chelsea Women’s Commission will host an event for the International Women’s Day on Saturday, March 8, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the Chelsea City Hall Lawn.

This special gathering is an opportunity for the women and girls of Chelsea to come together in community, celebrate their collective strength, and engage in meaningful conversations. The event will feature a small speaking program, a light breakfast, and a networking exercise, fostering connections and empowering participants to advocate for issues affecting women and girls in the city.

The Chelsea Women’s Commission was established to serve as a voice and advocate for the women and girls of Chelsea. As part of its commitment to understanding and addressing their needs, the Commission conducted a community-wide survey in 2024, engaging more than 100 residents to identify key concerns and opportunities for advocacy.

This International Women’s Day event marks the Commission’s official kick-off, setting the stage for future initiatives that will uplift and support Chelsea’s women and girls.

“We are thrilled to launch the Chelsea Women’s Commission first community event with this gathering on International Women’s Day,” said Lourdes Alvarez, Women’s Commission Chair. “This event is about bringing women together, fostering connections, and ensuring that the voices of Chelsea’s women and girls are heard. We look forward to building a strong network of support and advocacy in the city.”

All women and girls in Chelsea are encouraged to attend and be part of this important conversation. For more information, please contact Devon Fields at [email protected].

The Chelsea Women’s Commission (CWC) is dedicated to advocating for the needs and interests of women and girls in Chelsea. Through community engagement, research, and policy recommendations, the Commission aims to promote equity, empowerment, and opportunity for all. For more information about the CWC, visit www.chelseama.gov/women.