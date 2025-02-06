City Council Continues Talks on Regional Dispatch Center

By Adam Swift

This week, Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe said he would like to see Chelsea join a regional dispatch center alongside his city and Winthrop.

The Chelsea City Council is continuing subcommittee meetings on the proposed regionalization of the city’s E911 dispatch center.

Conceptual rendering of a proposed MNREC regional dispatch

center and early childhood education preschool at the McKinley

School in Revere.

If Chelsea elects to join the Metro North Regional Emergency Communications Center (MNRECC) alongside Revere and Winthrop, it could further help pave the way for a new regional dispatch center at the Mckinley School.

“Over the past year, Chelsea has engaged in discussions with Revere and Winthrop to explore the benefits and logistics of consolidating E911 dispatch operations into a regionalized system,” said Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez. “This partnership aims to create a robust, state-of-the-art dispatch system that addresses the unique needs of each participating community while leveraging shared resources for maximum efficiency.”

In Chelsea, current members of the city’s E911 department have expressed concerns about how the regionalization push would affect their jobs.

Maltez has stated that the city has started conversations with the unions representing the Chelsea E911 employees, and that those employees are guaranteed a position in the regional center. He further noted that Chelsea works with Winthrop on other regional initiatives, such as public health and climate resiliency.

In addition to the regional dispatch center, conceptual plans for renovations to the McKinley School also include an early education preschool and a food hub.

“I am hopeful that the Chelsea City Council will vote to enter in the municipal agreement for a regional 911 dispatch center,” said Revere Mayor Patrick Keefe. “This has been a conversation for over a decade, and I’m confident that our collaboration with City Manager Maltez and (Winthrop) Town Manager (Tony) Marino will bring one of the largest and most efficient 911 call center in the Commonwealth to Revere in the next two years, this will be a long overdue collaboration to benefit each community with strength in numbers and shared best practices for all.”

Several Chelsea city councilors have commented that they need more information and time before taking a vote to enter into a regional agreement with Revere and Winthrop. Currently, the MNRECC provides public safety communications and serves as the E911 PSAP (Public Safety Answering Point) for the City of Revere and the Town of Winthrop, also answering police and fire department business lines including after hours calls. It is also Chelsea’s secondary PSAP answering all overflow 911 calls. The MNRECC serves a population of approximately 81,000 residents and is budgeted for 30 telecommunicators. MNRECC support staff includes a Deputy Director, Accounting Manager, Administrative Assistant, and is supported by an Operations Consultant.