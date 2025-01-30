Cross Appointed Vice President of Development at Legacy Lifecare

Legacy Lifecare, a not-for-profit organization providing management services to affiliated non-profits in the senior living and healthcare sectors throughout Massachusetts, is pleased to announce that Betsy Cross, CFRE, has joined the organization as Vice President of Development. In this role, Ms. Cross will support Legacy Lifecare affiliates in their philanthropic efforts, helping to ensure residents can live as independently as possible by providing quality care at all stages of senior life.

“We are thrilled to have Betsy Cross on our leadership team,” said Adam Berman, President & CEO of Legacy Lifecare. “Betsy exhibits an innovative and strategic approach to fundraising. Moreover, her expertise, passion, creativity and drive are a tremendous asset to our organization.”

Betsy brings nearly 30 years of experience in healthcare development, most recently as Director of Development at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. She has deep expertise in many areas of philanthropy, including engagement strategies, events, and donor relations.

“I’m excited about this new role and supporting the wonderful work of the Legacy Lifecare affiliates,” said Cross. “Legacy Lifecare’s mission really speaks to me. I am thrilled to be a part of this dynamic organization and look forward to seeing the impact philanthropy has on our residents every day.”

Betsy holds a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She resides in Framingham, MA.

Legacy Lifecare Inc., a nonprofit management resources collaborative, provides small-to-mid-sized organizations access to the infrastructure needed to succeed in today’s complex senior care environment. Affiliates include Chelsea Jewish Lifecare, JGS Lifecare, German Centre, Elizabeth Seton Residence, Marillac Residence, Armenian Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Stone Rehabilitation & Senior Living, Sophia Snow Place and Saint Joseph’s Living Center.