News The Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Celebrated By The City of Chelsea by Record Staff • January 23, 2025 • 0 Comments Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life was celebrated last Monday, as a National Holiday across America. In the City of Chelsea, the annual breakfast and speaking program at the Clark Street MiddleSchool was sponsored by the People’s Chelsea A.M.E. Church and Chelsea Public Schools. Shown (top) are CPS Middle School Band members, Rachael Perez, Nicole Mejia, and DanielaRamirez. Shown (top) Chelsea City Manager Fidel Maltez, Councillor Lisa Santagate, President of CBC Joan Cromwell, and Councillor Leo Robinson. Councillor Lisa Santagate’s Michael’sPantry, with seven locations across Chelsea, was recognized as inspirational and supported by the People’s Chelsea African Methodist Episcopal Church.