Chelsea Resident Alert System Delivers Residents Critical, Time-sensitive Information 

Staff Report

To ensure its residents receive critical information during severe weather incidents and emergencies, the City of Chelsea is encouraging the community to sign up for the Chelsea Resident Alert System. This system delivers emergency notifications and important community updates to subscribers via phone call, text message, and email.

The Chelsea Resident Alert System allows the City to quickly communicate with residents about a variety of situations, including snow storms and other severe weather incidents, unexpected road closures, missing persons and evacuations of buildings or neighborhoods.

“Our Resident Alert System is one of the many ways we communicate important information to our residents,” said Steve Staffier, Emergency Management Director for the city. “I strongly encourage you to sign up now, before a snow storm or an unexpected event, helping you stay prepared and take action to protect yourself and your loved ones when it matters most.”

Community members can sign up to receive time-sensitive messages through any or all of the following ways: home, mobile or business phones, email address, and text messages.

To sign up, visit chelseama.gov/community/newsletter_alerts_sign_up.php.