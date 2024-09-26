Chelsea Receives Grant to Commemorate 250 Years of the Battle of Chelsea Creek

Special to the Record

In 2025, the nation will commemorate 250 years of the American Revolution. As part of these celebrations, the City of Chelsea has been awarded an MA 250 grant from the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism (MOTT) for its project, “Chelsea: The Forgotten Story of the Battle of the Creek.”

Chelsea played a pivotal, though often overlooked, role in the early events of the American Revolution, particularly in the Battle of Chelsea Creek. This battle marked the first naval engagement of the Revolution and the first time colonial forces successfully destroyed a British vessel—the HMS Diana. It was also the first time troops from multiple colonies, including Connecticut and New Hampshire, served under a Massachusetts officer, and the first recorded use of artillery in combat by colonial forces.

Over the centuries, Chelsea has evolved from one of the first colonial settlements, once home to prominent figures like Richard Bellingham—a key figure in early Massachusetts history and a three-term governor of the Massachusetts Bay Colony—into a vibrant, diverse community that celebrates the rich cultural heritage of its many immigrant generations.

The “Chelsea: The Forgotten Story of the Battle of the Creek” initiative aims to promote Chelsea as an unconventional and underexplored historical destination for both local and international travelers.

Through dynamic historical programming and collaboration with organizations in Chelsea, Revere, and East Boston, the initiative brings to life the early revolutionary events that took place in Chelsea.

A bilingual digital marketing campaign will further enhance this effort, boosting Chelsea’s tourism appeal by celebrating its deep naval heritage and offering a unique cultural experience in the Boston area during the MA 250 celebrations during the MA250 celebrations. To learn more about Chelsea tourism assets, visit Discover Chelsea at https://www.chelseaprospers.org/discover-chelsea Celebrating our country’s 250th birthday in the birthplace of the Revolution is not something we’re taking lightly. Over the past 250 years, Massachusetts has been home to some incredible firsts.

Celebrating our country's 250th birthday in the birthplace of the Revolution is not something we're taking lightly.